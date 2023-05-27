“The San Bartolomeo project is a positive example of a commitment that responds to the growing need to welcome those who are fragile and to take care of them with humanity without fearing to take new paths and having the courage to get together to create a network”. She said it the Cardinal Pietro ParolinSecretary of State of the Holy See speaking at the presentation, at the Gemelli Isola Tiberina Hospital, of the San Bartolomeo project which aims to provide care to people in frail conditions.

Parolin recalled that several times Pope Francis speaks out on the “return of health poverty”, “which is assuming important proportions in Italy: there are people who are unable to get treatment due to lack of means and for whom even paying a ticket is a problem”, he said. “With this horizon of attention – he concluded – this invitation of the Pope to the new accompaniment has been accepted by you, ensuring complete attention and care that does not neglect the spiritual and religious assistance of the sick, their families and operators because this too responds to the characteristics of Catholic health care”.

“This hospital – the cardinal then underlined – has a tradition that deserved to be safeguarded. The Holy Father has been determined and decisive in this sense. Taking up his appeal, many have worked hard with tenacity and determination in the work of rescue of the Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina. I thank the Foundation for Catholic Health of the Holy See and the Leonardo Del Vecchio Foundation for their main role, which have made energy and funds available to carry out this demanding project. The Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation has made itself available to participate in the second part of the project, i.e. the restructuring and revitalization of the hospital to bring it back to being a qualified and excellent point of reference as it has always been for health care in the city of Rome”.