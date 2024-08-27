Yesterday it was announced that Texas federal judge J. Campbell Bakerresponded to a lawsuit filed by 16 Republican states and decided to stop the program known as Parole in Place o Keeping families together.What will happen to applications that have already been submitted? for migrants?

It is worth remembering that the lawsuit was filed because Republican states called it illegal, encouraging illegal immigration and may represent a financial burden for the entities. The Texas judge ruled in their favor and has prohibited the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)for its acronym in English), grant the benefit to migrants who request it.

This is why many are wondering what will happen to the applications that have already been sent. In this regard, it is worth remembering that The order is only valid for 14 days.so unless it is extended, DHS may begin processing applications again after that time.

In fact, Immigration authorities announced thatalthough they are not in a position to approve any request, and it is unknown until when this will be possible, are still accepting applications.

Therefore, those migrants without legal status who are married to US citizensor are children of American citizens, You can continue to submit your petition through Form I-31F, pending change of circumstances.

Being present in the United States without having been admitted or obtained a temporary residence permit, that is, undocumented migrants.

Demonstrate that you have been continuously physically present in the United States for at least 10 years prior to June 17, 2024.

Have a legally valid marriage to a U.S. citizen, for at least 10 years, before June 17, 2024.

Not having a criminal record that disqualifies you and could lead you to be considered a security threat.

Be willing to submit your biometric data and undergo security checks.

The Parole un Place program allowed certain undocumented immigrants to access a green card. Photo:iStock Share

Migrants are already working on the counter-defense of the Parole en Place program

Although we will have to wait to know the final decision of the courts, it is worth remembering that a group of undocumented immigrants are already fighting in Federal Court to keep the Parole in Place program running.

This week, various activists, including the Coalition for Human Rights of Immigrants, They have initiated legal measures with the intention of ensuring that the Keeping Families Together benefit remains in effect. arguing that the majority of undocumented immigrants not only already have a life in the country, but also contribute to it with work and by paying taxes.