Currently, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) is accepting applications for the Parole in Place or Keeping Families Together program, which gives thousands of undocumented migrants the opportunity to regularize their situation if they are married to US citizens. However, Sixteen Republican-led states have filed suit to stop the move.

According to the criteria of

According to official data, it is estimated that the Parole in Place program will benefit 500,000 immigrants married to U.S. citizens and 50,000 stepchildren. However, Opponents of the Biden administration are claiming that this program is for political purposes.

And this is because, as they state in the lawsuit, to which the media had access, Univisionthe program will provide the opportunity to many immigrants without legal status to apply for a permit to stay in the United States, to then access the green card and, later, citizenship.

While Donald Trump’s party is denouncing the program as a form of amnesty for people who broke the law; Democrats argue that the benefit is only for immigrants who have been in the United States for many years and that the intention is to keep families together so that they continue to contribute to the economy and well-being of the country.

The lawsuit, which was filed against the Department of Homeland Security, argues that Illegal immigration will irreparably damage the states, specifically to the signatories who are:

Texas

Florida

Idaho

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Missouri

North Dakota

Ohio

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Wyoming

The Parole in Place program allows certain undocumented individuals to regularize their status. Photo:iStock Share

Who can apply for the Parole in Place program?

It is worth remembering that The Parole in Place program began operating on August 19 and can only be carried out online. through Form I-131F, or Application for Temporary Stay for Certain Noncitizen Spouses and Stepchildren of U.S. Citizens.

To apply, in addition to filling out a lengthy form, pay a fee of US$580, argue the reasons why you deserve the benefit and submit detailed documentation, the following requirements must be met:

Being present in the United States without having been admitted or obtained a temporary residence permit. In other words, the program applies to undocumented migrants.

Demonstrate that you have been continuously physically present in the United States for at least 10 years prior to June 17, 2024.

Have a legally valid marriage of at least 10 years with a U.S. citizen before June 17, 2024.

Not having a criminal record that disqualifies you and could lead you to be considered a threat to public, national or border security.

Submit your biometric data and undergo background checks required for security purposes.

In the case of thes stepchildren of American citizensthe eligibility criteria are: