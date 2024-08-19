According to the criteria of
It is estimated that The benefit will reach 500,000 migrants who are married to US citizens and 50,000 stepchildren of U.S. citizens. However, it is important to meet each of the requirements.
The first thing to mention is that the application process started on August 19 and that can only be done online through form I-131F, o Application for temporary stay permit for certain non-citizen spouses and stepchildren of U.S. citizens.
They also noted that the process It is intended to grant eligible migrants a temporary residence permit without having to leave the territory of the United States and, subsequently, They may apply for permanent residence or a green card.
Parole in Place: Requirements for migrants married to citizens to regularize their status in the United States
According to Uscis, Migrants who are married to US citizens must meet the following requirements: To apply for the Keeping Families Together benefit:
- Being present in the United States without having been admitted or obtained a temporary residence permit. That is, it applies to undocumented migrants.
- Demonstrate that you have been continuously physically present in the United States since at least June 17, 2014.
- Have a legally valid marriage to a U.S. citizen before June 17, 2014.
- Not having a criminal record that disqualifies you and could lead you to be considered a threat to public, national or border security.
- Submit your biometric data and undergo background checks required by national security.
Stepchildren’s Requirements to Benefit from the Keeping Families Together Program
The benefit for Regularizing status under the Keeping Families Together program is also available to stepchildren of US citizens as long as they meet the following criteria:
- Must have been under 21 years of age and single until June 17, 2024.
- Being present in the United States without having been admitted or granted a temporary stay permit.
- Demonstrate that you have been continuously physically present in the United States since at least June 17, 2024.
- Have a noncitizen parent who legally married a U.S. citizen before June 17, 2024.
- That the parents’ marriage took place before the stepson turned 18 years of age.
- Not having a criminal record that disqualifies you and leads you to be considered a threat to public, national or border security.
- Submit your biometric data and undergo background checks for security.
