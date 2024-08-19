He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English), has announced the Opening of applications for the program Parole in Place or Keeping Families Togetherthrough which certain immigrants will have the possibility of regularizing their status without having to leave the United States.

It is estimated that The benefit will reach 500,000 migrants who are married to US citizens and 50,000 stepchildren of U.S. citizens. However, it is important to meet each of the requirements.

The first thing to mention is that the application process started on August 19 and that can only be done online through form I-131F, o Application for temporary stay permit for certain non-citizen spouses and stepchildren of U.S. citizens.

Interested parties They must create an account on the MyUscis page and follow the instructions to complete the form. Afterwards, must pay the corresponding filing fee of US$580. USCIS clarified that in this case they will not accept fee waiver requests.

They also noted that the process It is intended to grant eligible migrants a temporary residence permit without having to leave the territory of the United States and, subsequently, They may apply for permanent residence or a green card.

Parole in Place: Requirements for migrants married to citizens to regularize their status in the United States

According to Uscis, Migrants who are married to US citizens must meet the following requirements: To apply for the Keeping Families Together benefit:

Being present in the United States without having been admitted or obtained a temporary residence permit. That is, it applies to undocumented migrants.

Demonstrate that you have been continuously physically present in the United States since at least June 17, 2014.

Have a legally valid marriage to a U.S. citizen before June 17, 2014.

Not having a criminal record that disqualifies you and could lead you to be considered a threat to public, national or border security.

Submit your biometric data and undergo background checks required by national security.

Stepchildren’s Requirements to Benefit from the Keeping Families Together Program

The benefit for Regularizing status under the Keeping Families Together program is also available to stepchildren of US citizens as long as they meet the following criteria: