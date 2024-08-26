The administrationBiden administration enabled the Parole in Place programthrough which migrants married to United States citizens, without permission to stay in the country, have the opportunity to regularize their status if they meet certain requirements. Sixteen Republican-governed states have filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the benefit, but migrants are fighting back.

A group of undocumented immigrants, who could benefit from the program known as Parole in Place or Keeping Families Together, will seek to fight in a Federal Court so that, in the states that filed the lawsuit, the program is not stoppedaccording to an article released by NBC News.

It is estimated that around 500,000 people married to US citizensand 50,000 stepchildren of citizens, would have the possibility of regularizing their statusHowever, in several Republican states there are accusations that the measure has political aims and, in addition, will affect the entities because it will be necessary to allocate resources for regularized migrants.

It should be recalled that last week, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, 16 states filed a lawsuit to prevent residents in those entities from benefiting from the program. The plaintiffs argue that the action is illegal and that will worsen the migration crisis in the country, causing an invasion of foreigners.

For the above is that various activistsincluding the Coalition for Human Rights of Immigrants, They have already spoken pointing out that the preventing the benefit will destroy thousands of families.

They added that Most undocumented immigrants not only not only has a life established in the country, but also contributes to it with work and paying taxesDespite this, they live with the constant uncertainty of being deported.

It is estimated that 500,000 people will be able to regularize their status.

Requirements to participate in the Parole in Place program for undocumented immigrants in the United States

It is worth remembering that The Parole in Place program is run through the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS). Applicants must file Form I-131F, or Application for Temporary Stay for Certain Noncitizen Spouses and Stepchildren of U.S. Citizens, online.

The procedure costs US$580 and will allow beneficiaries to obtain a temporary residence permit without having to leave the United States territory to subsequently apply for permanent residence or a green card. Migrants married to U.S. citizens must meet the following requirements: