Undocumented immigrants residing in the state of Californiaat the western end of USAhave the possibility to apply since last Monday, August 20 the “Parole in Place” resourcea legal avenue aimed at People married to a US citizen with which they can then move forward with the process for your own citizenship.

In the midst of the crusade against illegal immigration carried out by the US government due to the numbers recorded during the last year, the unauthorized immigrants In the Golden State they have good news because on Monday the federal government began accepting applications for the benefit announced by President Joe Biden in June, According to the media, Sacramento Bee.

Across the U.S. territory, approximately 500,000 spouses and 50,000 stepchildren of US citizens meet the conditionsaccording to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. On the California side, Nearly 315,000 undocumented immigrants will be able to apply the legal recourse.

Of the entire population of undocumented immigrants residing in California, About 12 percent are married to a U.S. citizenaccording to the Migration Policy Institute, although it is not yet clear how many of them meet all the requirements necessary to apply.

In dialogue with the aforementioned media, Angélica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for the Human Rights of Immigrants, He referred to the different positions on the legislation“What we do know is that the program exists today… We want to make sure that there are as many families as possible in the program, although we know that there are many who see it as a threat,” he said.

People who wish to apply for the resource must meet certain requirements.

Requirements to apply for the Parole in Place program in California

Despite the huge number of unauthorized immigrants residing in the state of California, not all of them will be eligible to apply for the program. According to the legislation, To request legal recourse, they must meet the following requirements::

They must be residents in the country for at least 10 years.

They must be married to a citizen as of June 17, 2024

They must not have a criminal record

It is necessary to clarify that, in addition to the spouses of US citizens, Stepchildren of U.S. citizens under the age of 21 may also apply for the remedy..