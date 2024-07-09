Berkovich and Petriychuk may apply for parole in spring 2026

Theatre director Evgenia Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk (Both are included in the register of extremists and terrorists by Rosfinmonitoring), sentenced to six years in prison in a criminal case on justifying terrorism, have a chance to be released from prison early. This is reported by RIA News.

In the spring of 2026, they can apply for parole. According to the norms of the Criminal Code of Russia, those convicted of a serious crime have the right to ask for a reduction in punishment after serving half of the assigned term. If conditions are met, such as a positive character reference from the colony administration, compliance with the rules, and active repentance, the court grants petitions for parole.

The Second Western District Military Court sentenced Berkovich and Petriychuk to six years in prison each. They were given credit for the time they spent in custody since May 6, 2023, under the scheme of one day in a pretrial detention facility equals one day in a penal colony, since they were found guilty of committing a terrorist crime, while those convicted of other categories of crimes are treated under the scheme of “a day for a day and a half.”

The defense intends to appeal the verdict.