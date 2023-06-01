Parno Graffiti: this title might say little to many, but if we add “by the same author of Beastars?”. In fact, this one shot is nothing more than the latest work by Paru Itagaki, author of the famous saga on anthropomorphic animals that everyone knows and that has been able to excite, both in its paper version and in the much discussed anime. Will the mangaka be able to enchant us even with this single volume? Let’s find out together.

Mirror mirror of my plots…

The volume, as anticipated, is banal an autobiographical work by the authorvery fairytale style. We are not facing, as in Look Backto an exciting autobiographical narrative made to leave a mark, far from it, it is a sort of diary placed in a playful and relaxing waymade to frame Paru’s childhood: from his family relationships, with his grandfather, parents and sisters, up to his first experiences with drawing and some small stereotypes linked to the environment experienced firsthand.

Not only that, through a series of personal comments on the cartoons, dotted with memories and teachings, the mangaka offers her audience a original point of view and absolutely “empathizable” of family and non-childhood situations.

There are those who will see similarities with their own lives and those who only have little funny stories… but not a shred of envy for an author who tells herself naturally and with great modesty.

Kind of like Christmas

The life of our protagonist is therefore truly told in a simple and genuine way, like a collage of memories that you could hear at a dinner narrated by your grandmother. To add a touch of pleasantness, however, the mangaka transforms the characters of the family into anthropomorphic creatures (or in a vampire, as for the grandfather). There are more adult scenes, such as those related to sentimental relationships, work, or friendships (I loved the chapter on meeting up with ex-mates), but the volume offers its best in childhood memories: conversations with grandfather, moments of conviviality, cultivated dreams, are all part of a distant world, sweet and pleasant, like Christmas Eve when we were little.

These sensitive moments are just as delicately illustrated: the tables appear soft, light, essential, as in a script for an illustrated biography (or maybe just like graffiti). A style that offers a very direct first impact and then leaves a lot to the imagination: in addition to being a suitable way to represent this elusive world, this is also part of the style of Paru Itagaki.

If it’s Parno, I’ll take it off!

What deviates from the modus operandi of the mangaka is immediately clear, and it is the inner representation of the characters.

Many have considered Beastars like a manga with trends furrieswhich captured the crowd mainly for its relationships between humanized animals, with constant interference and intertwining of animal instincts, carnivorous tendencies and sensual attraction.

In this case, however, the author (and she allows it several times) simply wanted to tell the family environment in which she grew up and which allowed her to become the manga artist she is now. Between continuous time jumps Paru enjoys showing us not only the different aspects of his life, but also the typical clichés of the rising sun, between expenses to combine, neighborhood, television and sentimental dilemmas. A mix that will certainly make fans smile.

Who do we recommend Parno Graffiti to?

As much as it is a simple and pleasant volume it is still an autobiography. Those who don’t know Paru might find it all uninteresting, unless they take the opportunity to get an idea of ​​what influenced the mangaka, before recovering Beastars. In any case remains a pleasant pastime: as decontextualized from his other works, it could be considered like a short silce of life, which above all knows how to offer irony and nostalgia.

