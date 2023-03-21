Parmigiano Reggiano seized: the Nass withdrew 220 wheels of cheese from a dairy in Parma. Of these, 84 were destroyed

There is no peace for one of the most loved Italian food products in the world. We are talking about the Parmesan Cheese. After the seizure a few days ago of some forms, in which she had been hidden druga new withdrawal from the Nas arrived, this time because the cheese was not suitable for maturing and did not comply with the company self-control procedures.

The Carabinieri of the Parma Anti-Sophistication and Healthcare Unit proceeded with the administrative seizure of well 220 cheese wheels at a local dairy. In fact, the cheeses had cracks, pitting and damage that prevented them from being matured and subsequently marketed. The Nas then proceeded to destroy 84 wheels of Parmigiano Reggino for a total weight of 2,500 kg,

