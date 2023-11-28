Killed with a baseball bat, her husband arrested

A 66-year-old woman was killed with a baseball bat this morning around 9.30 in the center of Salsomaggiore Terme, a town in the province of Parma. The victim, a foreign national, was attacked by her husband who hit her several times in the body and head. Rescued by 118, the woman died on the spot. The husband was stopped by the police and is in the barracks at the disposal of the judicial authorities.

Salsomaggiore: off-duty policeman stops perpetrator of femicide

The woman killed in Salsomaggiore, in the Parma area, apparently asked for help from a carabiniere, free from duty, who, intervening alone, managed to stop the alleged perpetrator and was later assisted by the town’s mobile radio patrol. The Parma police made this known. Unfortunately, her timely intervention was not enough to save her life. According to what has been learned so far, the victim was hit several times and died due to the severity of her injuries. According to initial reconstructions, the man hit the woman with a baseball bat.

