Two elderly women, aged 80 and 83, died in Parma after contracting the West Nile virus. The women were hospitalized at the Maggiore hospital and had various previous pathologies. The number of confirmed victims of the mosquito-borne virus this summer in Emilia-Romagna has thus risen to four, confirming the region as one of the most affected areas in the country.



The Region has increased the level of surveillance and prevention. In recent days, after twenty days of agony, a 78-year-old man died in Russi (Ravenna), while at the beginning of the month an 89-year-old man died, who had contracted the virus in Carpi (Modena).