Teacher of a school in Parma sentenced to one month and 20 days in prison on charges of “abuse of means of correction”

A alternate was condemned to one month and 20 days of imprisonment after having scolded the pupils who had soiled the school toilets with faeces. This is the story of a 60-year-old teacher from the comprehensive school of Fornovo di Toro a Parma. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

In the inclusive institution of Fornovo di Toro in Parma, a school worker complained that the bathrooms were soiled with feces. In light of this, a teacher 60 years old he scolded his people pupils who at the time attended the fifth grade of a primary school.

THE recalls of the teacher, who at the time of the episode was in the class after a few hours of substitute teaching, were fatal for her career. The parents of the schoolchildren immediately filed a complaint. Despite the prosecution requesting acquittal, the 60-year-old ended up in trial with theaccusation of “abuse of means of correction”.

To date, the person concerned has received a sentence of one month and 20 days of imprisonment. Talking about the affair was the Gilda of teachers of Parma and Piacenza union, through its coordinator Salvatore Pizzo. These the words:

She simply behaved like any adult would.

Parma: the versions of the teacher and the pupils

The teacher and the pupils involved gave versions different about the episode. The first claimed that she had limited herself to scolding the students for their act of bad taste. Instead the latter told their parents that they had received insults by the alternate. From here, the parents didn’t think twice about going to the carabinieri to exhibit complaint.

“Abuse of the means of correction”, this is theaccusation with which they opened the investigation for the teacher. However, the prosecutor had requested theabsolution since the fact does not subsist. Despite this, the judge took his serious measures by sentencing the woman to one month and 20 days in prison.