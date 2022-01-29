The project for the new Parma stadium takes further steps forward. The other day the City Council considered it to be of “public interest” (20 in favor, 7 against, 4 abstentions), so now the definitive one will have to be presented. Then we will return to the Council, which will have to approve it with the attribution of public utility, and at that point the technical office will have to prepare the call for tenders. Exhausted the not short bureaucratic part (there will also be elections …), you can start with the work. Parma’s hope is to be able to play in the new facility by 2024.

NO EXILE?

–

The important novelty – compared to what was initially hypothesized – is that design solutions are being evaluated that allow a “restructuring in various phases” of the old Tardini, in order to make the construction site coexist with the team’s activity. A bit like what happened in Bergamo: instead of breaking down and rebuilding everything at once, one sector is built at a time (making the most of the summer months too). This is to avoid the team’s exile in another city, away from its people for more than one championship (impossible to think of playing in Reggio Emilia due to the strong rivalry, the Piacenza hypothesis is difficult, the best solution could have been Modena) . The conviction of the ducal society is that it is possible to build a beautiful and functional plant even in various phases. Maybe sacrificing a little architectural “wow effect”, but minimizing the inconvenience for the fans. The preliminary project will be reviewed in the coming weeks by the Zoppini studio, which had won the selection, but conceptually the stadium will not be different from how it was originally thought. It will host just over 22,000 people, with a surface right concession for 90 years, it will be fully covered and with an underground car park with 150 spaces, which can be used for a fee even on days without a match. It will be an “innovative, inclusive, eco-sustainable and multifunctional” stadium, characteristics that are particularly close to the heart of Parma’s number 1, the American Kyle Krause. The total cost should be around 70-80 million, but this aspect will be much clearer once the final project is presented.