The first ring is from Parma with Hernani which with a free-kick from over twenty-five meters is hardly surprising Cragno. at 13′ Sohm kicks with a sure shot after an assist by Coulibalywell done the former goalkeeper of Cagliari to deflect for a corner. At 34′ the Parma makes himself dangerous with Benedyczak which takes the time to Tressoldi and touches the advantage network. At the end of the first half the first real goal for the Sassuolo bears the signature of Berardi who forces with the right Crows to overcome. In the recovery swirl of changes from one side to the other with Pinamonti which takes the place of Muleteers and came close to scoring in the 50th minute. Nine minutes later the team’s response Pecchia with the new purchase Partipilo who misses a penalty on the move after an assist by Colak. In the 68th minute the well-deserved advantage of Parma with French Hainaut who beats the opposing goalkeeper with an angled low shot. Try to catch it again on the eleventh of Dionysis with Laurenté that seven minutes from the deadline escapes the radar and goes to the conclusion finding the prompt answer of Crows.