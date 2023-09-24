Parma – The defeat against Cittadella left some signs and for the away match at the home of league leaders Parma (4.15pm) Blucerchiati coach Andrea Pirlo changes 4 compared to the starting line-up defeated last Monday at Ferraris. Giordano, Ricci, Verre and La Gumina are out, Stojanovic, Barreca, Yepes and Vieira are on the pitch. Depaoli returns to the trident in attack, with Borini deployed as center forward for the first time since the start, after stints with Cremonese and Cittadella. Even in Parma there are some changes compared to the expected lineup, there are Zagaritis and Bonny in place of Di Chiara and Colak.

The official lineups

Parma (4-2-3-1) Chichizola; Coulibaly, Osorio, Circati, Zagaritis; Sohm, Hernani; Man, Bernabé, Benedyczak; Bonnie. On the bench: Turk, Corvi, Balogh, Estevez, Delprato, Ansaldi, Begic, Hainaut, Partipilo, Colak, Mihajla, Di Chiara. All.: Pecchia

Sampdoria (4-3-3) Stankovic; Stojanovic, Ghilardi, Murru, Barreca; Kasami, Yepes, Vieira; Depaoli, Borini, Pedrola. On the bench: Ravaglia, Gonzalez, Giordano, Askildsen, Malagrida, Girelli, Ricci, Verre, De Luca, Esposito, La Gumina, Delle Monache. All.: Pirlo