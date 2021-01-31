Both Bavaria Hardly anything has happened in the winter transfer window so far, this could change with an approaching change. Perspective player Joshua Zirkzee will probably move to Italy after tough negotiations.
In the meantime Joshua Zirkzee was traded with dozens of clubs. The young Bayern striker has barely made appearances behind Robert Lewandowski this season and is hoping for a loan deal in winter. Bayern only wanted to make this move possible under certain conditions.
Like both picture-Reporter Tobias Altschäffl as well Sky– Expert Fabrizio Romano via twitter report, the Dutchman should still find accommodation in Parma. However, the conditions are different from what the Munich team had hoped for. Bavaria wanted to impose a purchase obligation of 15 million euros on Parma, but the Italians did not move away from their purchase option demand in the same amount and ultimately prevailed.
This means that Parma does not necessarily have to sign the 19-year-old in the summer. Should Zirkzee strike, however, 15 million euros would also be due. For this, however, the Bavarians secured a resale stake of 7.5 percent. In the best case, the youngster brings in a decent profit, even without a purchase obligation.
Meanwhile, another Bayern talent is in the focus of Joachim Löw. At the age of 17, Jamal Musiala is currently delivering outstanding performances and is therefore in great demand. This is especially true for the national teams. Musiala played youth national games for both England and Germany.
DFB coach Löw was in the stadium against TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday afternoon to convince the perspective player of his team. “I think he knows one way or another that I want to nominate him. The decision is up to him,” said the trainer in the Sports picture. Musiala can therefore count on a nomination in the next international break.