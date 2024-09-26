Newborns buried in the garden in Parma, Chiara Petrolini did not respond to the investigating judge during the investigation

Chiara Petrolini availed herself of the right not to answer before the investigating judge of the Court of Parma, the young 21 year old under house arrest on charges of premeditated murder and concealment of a corpse. The girl is accused of having gave birth and then buried her two children in the garden of the house where he lived with his parents and brother, in Vignale di Traversetolo.



She arrived by car from a secondary entrance to escape the cameras together with her lawyer, Nicola Tria. White shirt, jeans, jacket on the shoulders, white sneakers, she covered her face with sheets to escape the flashes for a few seconds before entering the Court.

“This is no time to talk,” ihis lawyer’s comment to the reporters present in Court. In recent days, the Parma Prosecutor’s Office had requested and obtained the arrest of the 21-year-old on the basis of the belief that from the beginning of her pregnancy she had had in mind to kill her child, before, during or after giving birth on 7 August. This would be demonstrated by her behaviour, aimed at hiding her condition from everyone, her choice never to undergo medical tests, but to rely on online research to understand how to abort or induce childbirth. The requested measure was prison, but the investigating judge ordered house arrest for the premeditated murder of August and the suppression of a corpse on May 12, 2023.