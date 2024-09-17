Parma: Newborn Found Dead, Mother Gave Birth Alone, Parents and Boyfriend Strangers

The mother of the newborn found dead in Traversetolo, in the province of Parma, gave birth alone at home without the help of any doctor or family member. This is what the Parma prosecutor’s office underlines regarding the case of the newborn who died in Traversetolo, in the Vignale area, on August 9th. “No one except the girl knew about the pregnancy, neither family members, nor the child’s father, nor friends,” wrote prosecutor Alfonso D’Avino in a statement. Furthermore, the pregnancy was not followed by any professional figure” such as a gynecologist or a family doctor. The birth, the prosecutor explains, took place in the family home, outside of hospital or health contexts in general and ”in solitude, without the collaboration or presence of anyone, apart from the girl”. ”It can be considered ascertained, given the current state of the documents, the non-involvement of the parents of the girl, mother of the newborn”, writes the prosecutor Alfonso D’Avino and ”it can be considered equally ascertained, again given the current state of the documents, the non-involvement of the father of the newborn”.



Parma: Boyfriend’s mother, ‘my son is shocked, I would have raised that child’

“My son didn’t know anything about the pregnancy. If we had even noticed, I would have raised this child. She could go wherever she wanted.” This was said by the mother of the boyfriend of the student who gave birth to the newborn baby later found dead in Traversetolo, in the province of Parma, in an interview on ‘Ore 14’, the programme broadcast on Rai 2 hosted by Milo Infante. “My son is shocked. If the first was surreal, the second… I think it’s something that goes beyond that. I think that the Italian vocabulary hasn’t even invented the words to describe this situation,” the woman continued. “They have been seeing each other for a long time. They have known each other very well since they were in elementary school. She is a very calm girl, someone we have known for a very long time – the woman concluded – I don’t want to hear from her anymore, I just want her to explain why and what went through her mind. She is someone I don’t even want to meet. There will never be a justification for this thing, I don’t even want to know about it”.

In the meantime, the technicians of the Carabinieri RIS returned to the Traversetolo villawhere the bodies of the newborns were found. The new access to the seized area was aimed to search for some missing parts of the remains of this second newborn, who is thought to be the girl’s firstborn. The area where the searches were carried out would be in particular a flowerbed, near the wall of the house where the young woman’s family lived. Not only that, digging into the girl’s past, the investigators discovered that the young mother had recently had a job as babysitter.