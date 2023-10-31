Parma, 24-year-old Bangladeshi migrant stabbed to death in the throat during an argument in the reception center

A 24-year-old Bangladeshi boy, Rabby Ahmed, was stabbed to death on Monday evening in an apartment in via Faelli 1, a side street of via Volturno in Parma.



The accommodation, managed by the non-profit cooperative Svoltare, is intended for the reception of migrant people. The 24-year-old was shot to death, reports Republic, another guest in the apartment at the height of an argument between the two. The murderer, also Bangladeshi, is still wanted by the police. When 118 arrived, the throat wound was already too serious and there was nothing the rescuers could do, so much so that the trip to the emergency room at the nearby Maggiore Hospital was useless. The other six boys who lived with Rabby Ahmed and his killer were taken to the police station for testimony.

