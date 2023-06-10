Parma is in the Champions League final. For the third consecutive year he will play in the Netherlands for the most important trophy, already won 15 times and with another five finals played. Marcello Saccardi’s team in the semifinals also rejected the Bonn Capitalis with a clear result, 13-3 and consequent early shutout in the seventh inning. The only Italian team that has participated in this review after the renunciation of tricolor San Marino and Bologna, Parma has played an impeccable tournament so far. Including the last one: the semifinal reserved some suffering only in the initial stages, then the excellent prominence of Matteo Bocchi (winning pitcher with six strikeouts in four innings) and the excellent performance of the attack forced the application of the rule of “manifest inferiority”.