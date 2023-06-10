The team from Emilia already with 15 trophies is in the third consecutive final in the series in Holland. In the semifinal 13-3 to the Germans
Parma is in the Champions League final. For the third consecutive year he will play in the Netherlands for the most important trophy, already won 15 times and with another five finals played. Marcello Saccardi’s team in the semifinals also rejected the Bonn Capitalis with a clear result, 13-3 and consequent early shutout in the seventh inning. The only Italian team that has participated in this review after the renunciation of tricolor San Marino and Bologna, Parma has played an impeccable tournament so far. Including the last one: the semifinal reserved some suffering only in the initial stages, then the excellent prominence of Matteo Bocchi (winning pitcher with six strikeouts in four innings) and the excellent performance of the attack forced the application of the rule of “manifest inferiority”.
What an attack
Luis Lugo had climbed the mountain, recovered from a long injury and tested last week against Senago. The anticipated epilogue arrived in the seventh inning with the four points scored by Parma Clima against the fragile reliefs Jacob and Wittig. Manuel Joseph (3 for 3 with a home run), Desimoni (4 for 5), Astorri (3 for 4) and Sambucci (2 for 4) stood out in the box. Tomorrow the final at 18 in Bussum against Bussum, who beat in the heated Amsterdam derby 4-3 in the 10th inning.
June 9, 2023 (change June 9, 2023 | 23:25)
