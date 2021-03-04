Inter Milan have a propitious opportunity to further distance themselves in the leadership of Serie A. Antonio Conte’s pupils measure their streak of five consecutive wins in the domestic championship against a Parma that is in very serious problems in the standings occupying one of the relegation places to Serie B. The hosts have not won a match since November 30, 2020 and this season they have been a real disaster, especially on the defensive side, conceding almost an average of two goals per game.

The leader of Serie A starts, logically, as the top favorite to a victory that they need to remain strong at the top of the table after the puncture of this day by AC Milan against Udinese, with whom they tied in discount. The triumph of Inter is paid at a low rate of 1.24 And it’s time to get creative with a team that has become a soccer machine this February, appearing with a balance of 15 goals for and one against in the last five games. We really like a quota that says Inter win and there are more than 2.5 goals in the match 1.65. Inter do not usually miss their appointment with the goal and their average of three goals per game in 2021 is a sample of this.

In the scoring market you can always make money by resorting to it. With the imperial Lukaku with his 18 goals in the current championship, anything that is not putting some money to know the Belgian should be considered a crime. TO 1.60 the goal of a footballer is paid who scores in almost all possible registers and who also shoots fouls and penalties. We are also struck by how well paid an Achraf goal is at any time, which is like a dagger in butter in rival defenses trading at 2.70.

Following our review of the quotas, much less can we ignore the one that concerns a rush of the leader. That Inter manages to lead on the scoreboard before minute 20 has an attractive quota of 2.80. We also find it interesting that a prize rewards the leader’s favoritism. If Inter win both sides we will take a loot of 2.60. Nobody doubts the hunger of a team that without having to participate in European competitions is a real danger for their rivals in Calcio.

Very lucrative super quotas

As is always the case for big games, Betfair offers its customers super quotas with which to maximize their winnings. In this game there are several that can give us the maximum benefit and we can start if Romelu Lukaku makes 2 or more shots between the three suits, rewarding this to 3.75. We highly recommend this bet because the Belgian is tireless in his attempts to score and fight for the title of top scorer in the competition. The forward could have competition in his teammate in point because there is an interesting quota related to a Lautaro Martínez who scoring two or more goals gives us a prize of 5.50.

Inter could reap one of their most typical results of these last dates if they manage to win the game by 0-2 or 0-3, covering these frequent exact markers with a quota of 3.75. Finally, there is the remote possibility that Ivan Perisic will score first in this match full of sharks at odds. 5.50. We have a great game ahead of us in Serie A.

