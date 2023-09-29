In Parma the exhibition “In vino veritas: the infinite forms of the corkscrew” from 30 September to 8 October

In Parma, one of the essential tools for wine lovers is celebrated: the corkscrew. You can admire up to 170 unique pieces from all over the world Wine museum in the Rocca di Sala Baganza at the show “In vino veritas: the infinite forms of the corkscrew” (30 September to 8 October 2023) within the 42nd edition of Mercanteinfiera of Parma.

“We are aware of the fact that important corkscrew museums already exist – he explained Giancarlo Gonizzicurator of the exhibition and coordinator of Food museums in the province of Parma, to Gamberosso.it – ​​for this reason our exhibition wanted to focus on the last century, in particular on figured corkscrews”.

Among the most curious corkscrews is the one shaped like a pig’s tail but there are also frogs, owls and dachshunds. Unmissable are those reminiscent of Napoleon, Darth Vader and Homer Simpson or branded by large car manufacturers such as Mercedes or Alfa Romeo.

