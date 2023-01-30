Genoa – It barely lasted presale half an hour for sector tickets guests of the stadium Tardini Of Parma. The about 2000 tickets made available to the Genoa fans for Sunday’s match are gone run out in a very short time. At the moment, it is therefore no longer possible to buy tickets. Tomorrow, however, at the end of the meeting of Gosit will be known if they will be other sectors open of the stadium to be reserved for rossoblu supporters. Should the presale restart, it will continue through traditional channels.