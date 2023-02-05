Parma – A trip to forget, for Alberto Gilardino. Genoa play the worst match since the coach from Biella replaced Alexander Blessin and ends up at Tardini (2-0). However, a painless defeat for the standings: in fact, Reggina also lost in Palermo thus allowing the rossoblùs to remain in second place on their own.

Despite the presence of over 4,000 fans, Coda and his teammates were surprised by a Parma with more grit and ideas and above all much more cynical. To the advantage of the landlords in the half hour of the first half with Polish Benedyczak which takes advantage of a mistake by the Genoa defence, Gilardino’s team is unable to respond and at the start of the second half a penalty by Vazquez (much contested) allows the Gialloblù to double their lead. Down by two goals, Gilardino tries to change the inertia of the match with substitutions but the entry of Jagiello first, Puscas, Yalcin, Salcedo and Sturaro later do not bring the desired effect. Indeed, it is Martinez who avoids the collapse with two excellent saves. For the Griffin in the end a lot of ball possession, many crosses but not even a shot on goal. Palermo arrives at the Ferraris on Friday who defeated Reggina in the other match of the day to get back in the running for the playoffs.

CLICK HERE FOR THE INTERACTIVE REPORT OF THE MATCH

Pictures from the playing field (photogallery)

Parma-Genoa, images from the playing field

In the Secolo XIX selection, some images from the Parma-Genoa playing field



