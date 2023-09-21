Italian comedy in Parma

It is said that a football player, former Parma star, had an extra-marital affair which resulted in a pregnancy. In the city there is talk of nothing else also because the story had an Italian comedy twist: in fact, the footballer would first have decided to leave his wife for his new flame.



Then, on the eve of the heir’s birth he would have backtracked and preferred to remain under the marital roof. It’s not enough: as in the best tradition of our local feuilletonsthe man asked his (now ex) lover to produce paternity tests because he doubted her virtue or because he feared being framed.

The DNA test left no room for misunderstandings: he is actually the footballer’s son. The woman decided to give the child the name of a Greek hero, which begins with the letter “A”. Many wonder: if the baby was born more than a year ago, why is the story only coming to light now? Ah, to know, some would say.

