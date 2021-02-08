The good times of Parma are already history. Gone are those years in which he reaped titles. The last was the Italian Cup in the 2001-2002 campaign, although his record is mostly crowded with European successes: 2 UEFAS (1995 and 1999); the 1992 Recopa and the Super Cup, the following year (1993). In addition, three Italian cups (1992, 1999 and 2002) and the 1999 domestic Super Cup.

Some triumphs that passed away. Since your situation at the moment is critical. After a few years from hell, Serie C in 2016-2017, to make the leap to Serie A in 2018-2019. Everyone expected the revival of the Parma of yesteryear. Four seasons later there hasn’t been much success so far. Although they have not skimped on euros to achieve it, especially this 2020-2021 campaign. Almost € 100M (96 to be more exact) have disbursed throughout this season without finding solutions. Parma is in relegation places (it is penultimate) and goes for the second coach of the season with the return of Roberto D’Aversa to replace Fabio Liverani. This Sunday they fell emphatically 0-3 against Bologna.

PARMA SIGNINGS IN 2020-21 Player Club Price in million euros Roberto Inglese Naples 18 Dennis Man FCSB 13 Valentin Mihăilă Craiova University 8.5 Karamoh Inter Milan 8 Busi Charleroi 7.5 Alberto Grassi Naples 6.9 Simon Sohm Zurich 6.5 Pezzella Udinese 4.95 Know Naples 4.58 Hernani Zenith 4.48 Osorio Port 4 Kurtic SPAL 3.5 Bani Genoa Loan (1.5) Cyprien Nice Loan (1.5) Brunetta Godoy Loan (1) With you Milan Yielded Lautaro Valenti Lanús Yielded Zirkzee Bayern Munich Yielded Graziano Pellè SD Luneng Free

Three strikers in one go

Without any clear leader in the squad (Gervinho is their top scorer with 4 goals), the board has signed the veteran forward until the end of the season Graziano Pellè to find the goal path that is weighing him down so much in Serie A. He has also brought the Romanian striker in exchange for 13 million euros Denis Man and has obtained the loan from Bayern of Joshua Zirkzee. The goal is worrying, since it is the team with fewer goals (14) in the championship for something. Last year he survived thanks to goals from Dejan Kulusevski, who scored 10 on loan from Atalanta.

Once Kulusevski was lost, the investment in transfers this season has been powerful. The ninth club in Europe ahead of true colossi: Arsenal, United, Liverpool, Atlético, Everton, Naples, Seville, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, PSG, Atalanta, Dortmund or Milan. In Italy, only Juventus and Inter Milan have paid more in transfers than those of Emilia-Romagna. A money that seen the results has been wasted. Because things in Parma are not improving and dark days are waiting.