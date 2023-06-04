“There are defeats that leave you with only a sense of bewilderment and profound loneliness. And there are defeats that, on the contrary, make you feel surrounded by thousands of arms, where tears actually represent the sowing of a seed. There is something that strangely it unites you beyond the sporting result, making you look like all those looks you meet, making you feel that you belong to what belongs to them.An awareness that has grown over time, like an umbilical cord that connects everyone, made of passion, respect, gratitude, hearts and hands that really know how to support each other. In the midst of this harsh reality, I feel in my heart a deep need to say to you once again: THANK YOU, INCREDIBLE PEOPLE OF PARMA!”.