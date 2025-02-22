





















Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Parma – Bologna of Serie A, which is disputed in Tardini Ennio to 15:00 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Parma – Bologna

Classification and statistics between Parma – Bologna

Parma arrives at the game after having faced the previous day to the



Rome



while Bologna played his last game from Serie A



Torino



. He Parma Currently occupies the position number 17 of series A with 21 points, while its rival, the

Bolognaoccupies the Post 7 With 42 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the A series day, the parma calendar, the Bologna calendar and the statistics of the series A. You can also consult the classification of the series A.