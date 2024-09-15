“Parma Calcio is proud to announce the new and innovative collaboration with Starcks, the leading digital platform in Italy in the market of sports tokens for footballers. Starcks, during the 2024/25 sports season, will be the Official Partner of Parma Calcio and the agreement with the Club, which combines its football tradition with the innovation of the partner, will allow fans to experience new emotions and follow, thanks to the listing on the platform https://starcks.io/, the digital success of the Gialloblù talents”. This is what Parma said in a note on its official website.

Starcks, a platform in the sector of digital assets related to football, stands out for its commitment to the acquisition and management of digital rights in a transparent manner and in compliance with current regulations. The partnership, in addition, includes the creation of products that can be delivered directly from the platform, capable of offering unique, exclusive and engaging experiences to fans and enthusiasts.

“We are proud of this partnership with Parma Calcio, a club with a great tradition and an innovative vision. Together, we are opening new paths in the world of football, where fans are no longer just spectators, but real participants in the success of their idols,” said Emanuele Floridi, Co-Founder and Vice President of Starcks. The partnership between Parma Calcio and Starcks will be operational in the coming weeks, with the launch of the first exclusive digital tokens and items. Details will soon be available on the official Starcks platform and on Parma Calcio’s communication channels.