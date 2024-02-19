Parma, A1: accidents due to fog, around thirty cars involved

On the A1 Milan-Naples, at least thirty vehicles were involved in accidents that occurred near fog banks. The emergency procedure was triggered and the closure of the Piacenza-Parma section towards Bologna. Autostrade per l'Italia, traffic police and emergency vehicles intervened on site. Banks of fog also on the A22 between Verona and Modenacurrently without closures.

I am at least two outbreaks of accidents at Alseno height (province of Piacenza) in the direction of Bologna, between km 80 and 85. The 118 sent several vehicles to the scene from both Piacenza and Fidenza and firefighters from Piacenza and Fiorenzuola also intervened. As far as the A22 is concerned, it had been the case in recent days a stretch of approximately 80 kilometers closed for three days in a row.