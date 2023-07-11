A one and a half year old girl died after falling into a private swimming pool of a house in Casaltone, a hamlet in the municipality of Parma. According to a very first reconstruction, the little girl, around 11 this morning, was playing with other children in a space common to several buildings when she ended up in the water and drowned.

On the spot, in addition to the 118 vehicles, the carabinieri who are carrying out the first findings.

This is the umpteenth such episode in the space of a few days. Only on 4 July a two-year-old boy died in the hamlet of Sant’Antonio di Mercadello, in the municipality of Novi di Modena, after drowning in the swimming pool set up in the garden of the house on the occasion of his sister’s birthday party. While only two days, on July 9, a 7-year-old girl died in Pavia who, without anyone noticing, remained under the inflatable games of a swimming pool for a few minutes.