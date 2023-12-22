Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

Libyan political and military authorities confirmed their refusal to form a new government in the country, under the pretext of pushing for presidential and legislative elections during the coming period, explaining that the multiplicity of Libyan governments hinders the political solution and pushes towards complicating the current escalation.

A Libyan parliamentary source confirmed to Al-Ittihad that most of the political and military forces that held consultations with the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aguila Saleh, on ways to push for holding elections in the country, had rejected him, explaining that the Libyan parties had rejected the Speaker of Parliament’s proposal to form a third government, considering that all the ideas centered around Ministerial reshuffle in the National Unity Government headed by Abdul Hamid Dabaiba.

The Speaker of the Libyan Parliament is leading regional and international movements with the aim of gathering the necessary support for his vision, which is based on forming a new government in accordance with what the Council has set in its electoral laws.

The UN mission is conducting a series of consultations and communications with all Libyan parties to encourage them to engage in the political dialogue called for by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, with the participation of the main actors in the Libyan political and military scene.

In another context, the Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, Al-Siddiq Al-Kabir, discussed with the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Muhammad Al-Manfi, the follow-up of revenues and spending for the current year, cooperation in preparing the 2024 budget, and making the necessary efforts to rationalize spending in coordination with the relevant authorities, according to a statement by the Central Bank of Libya.

Al-Manfi and Al-Kabir discussed ways to determine the mechanism for coordinating the work of the Supreme Finance Committee and the efforts to unify the Central Bank of Libya regarding the financial arrangements for the years 2023 and 2024, in close coordination with the Finance Committee of the Libyan House of Representatives, in addition to ways to rebuild the city of Derna in cooperation with the relevant international institutions and the United Nations.

In another context, the Undersecretary General of the Ministry of Local Government of the Libyan government, Abu Bakr Al-Zawi, conducted an inspection field tour of the damaged homes in the city of Derna as a result of Hurricane “Daniel.”

The government media office said in a statement that this tour comes in implementation of the instructions of the Libyan Prime Minister on the necessity of continuing to support the population, assess their damage, and mitigate the impact of the disaster on them.

The statement stressed that “these ongoing tours aim to assess the damage, prepare a report of the completely destroyed homes, and prepare accurate lists for it, ensuring the facilitation of consideration of the necessary conditions for benefiting from compensation and the precise identification of those targeted for support.”