An official parliamentary source revealed to “Emirates Today” that the adjournment of the Federal National Council, and the commencement of new election procedures for the membership of the Council, does not mean the cessation of the parliamentary status of the current members of the Council, stressing that the membership of the current Council will actually end with the beginning of the new legislative term, with the performance of the new members. (elected and appointed) the constitutional oath.

The source indicated that the current members of the Council will continue to enjoy the parliamentary status and all parliamentary privileges, in anticipation of any emergency convening of the Council called by His Highness the President of the State, while the Speaker of the Council and members of the Bureau and the Parliamentary Division are committed to continuing parliamentary activity and representing the Council in international forums during the adjournment period. Until the end of the parliamentary elections, and the new members of the Council take the constitutional oath.

In detail, he raised the meeting held two days ago by the Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, Dr. Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, with the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of the Turkish Parliament, Fuad Aktay, to discuss the existing cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields. , and the development of parliamentary relations between the Federal National Council and the Turkish Parliament, many questions among citizens and those interested in parliamentary affairs, on social media platforms, about how to continue parliamentary activity in the country despite the end of the work and sessions of the 17 legislative term of the Federal National Council, and the start of the legislative term elections procedures The new one, scheduled for October.

The Federal National Council, headed by the President of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, ended its fourth regular session, on the fifth of last July, announcing the conclusion of the work and sessions of the 17th legislative term of the Council.

«Emirates Today» addressed a responsible parliamentary source, with citizens’ questions about the permissibility of continuing any parliamentary activity for members of the Council during the period after the dissolution of the Council, and confirmed that the members of the Federal National Council, whose session has ended, will continue to enjoy the parliamentary or representative status and all the privileges related to it, Although the activity of the Council actually ended with the adjournment of the Council, in anticipation of any emergency meeting of the Council called by His Highness the President of the State, explaining that the membership of the Council will actually end with the beginning of the new legislative term, when the new members (elected and appointed) take the constitutional oath. The source stated that adjourning the legislative session is a procedure intended to stop the work of all the council committees and plenary sessions, while the council’s internal regulations require the presidency of the council and members of the bureau and the parliamentary division to continue the tasks entrusted to them until the beginning of the 18th legislative term, stressing that the parliamentary activity of Dr. Ali Al-Nuaimi It was not the first of its kind since the end of the work of the 17th legislative term, as it was preceded by the participation of Member Dr. Nidal Muhammad Al-Tunaiji, in her capacity as Chair of the Parliamentary Division of the Council in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, in the two meetings of the Standing Committee on Budgeting and Planning, and the Group on Organizational Documents of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, which took place They were held on July 11th in the Iranian capital, Tehran. The source stated that the internal regulations of the Council oblige the presidency and members of the Bureau and the Parliamentary Division to continue parliamentary activity and represent the Council in international forums until the end of the elections for the new members of the Council and their taking the constitutional oath.

The source said: “Despite the end of the activity of all committees and plenary sessions of the parliament, the membership of the deputies and their parliamentary privileges remain effective during the period after the dissolution of the parliament in the ended legislative term, until the beginning of the new legislative term, and the oath of the members as new deputies, in anticipation of any convening.” An emergency called by His Highness, the President of the State.

convocation

A parliamentary source stated that Article 78 of Chapter Four of the Constitution (Chapter on Federal Powers), concerned with the work system in the Federal National Council, states that “the Council holds an annual regular session of no less than seven months, starting in the third week of October of each year.” And it can be called to convene in an extraordinary session when the requisite arises, and the council may not consider matters other than the one for which it was called.

He explained that Article 79 also states that “the convocation of the Council to convene, and the adjournment of the session, shall be by a decree issued by the President of the Union with the approval of the Council of Ministers of the Union, and every meeting held by the Council without an official invitation to convene, or in a place other than the legal place designated for holding its meetings under this Constitution is considered null, and no It has no effect, however, if the council was not called to convene for its regular annual session before the third week of November, it convened by itself on the 21st of the aforementioned month.