A parliamentary report prepared by the Committee for Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs in the Federal National Council confirmed that the outputs of private higher education institutions do not keep pace with the skills and specializations necessary to meet the needs of the labor market in the country, noting that an increase in students’ enrollment in theoretical disciplines has been monitored against a decrease in the demand for applied disciplines. During the years (2017 – 2022).

In detail, a parliamentary report on private higher education policy in the country praised the government’s efforts to develop the public and private higher education sector, foremost of which is the Ministry of Education’s preparation of a general plan aimed at coordination and integration between higher education institutions in line with the needs of the labor market, and sets a number of goals. The strategy and initiatives in this regard, such as the goal of attracting and qualifying students to join higher education institutions inside and outside the country in line with the needs of the labor market, which constituted (28.19%) of the Ministry’s total budget for the years (2017-2022).

The report, of which Emirates Today obtained a copy, stated that, for example, the percentage of students enrolled in the social sciences major increased from (26%) in the years 2017-2018 to (46.3%) during the years 2021-2022, while The number of students enrolled in the technology and industry major was (38) students, and four students in the agricultural sciences major during the years 2017-2018, and no one enrolled during the subsequent years. It was also noted that the number of students in the mathematics and statistics major decreased from (429) students during the years 2017. – 2018, to (64) students during the years 2020-2021, due to five main reasons, the first of which is the lack of harmonization of the legislation regulating higher education in the country, as it was found, by reviewing the terms of reference of Decree-Law (45) of 2022 regarding the functions of ministries and the powers of ministers.

The list of reasons included not activating the role and outputs of the Council of Higher Education and the private sector, which aims to regulate the contribution of the labor market to determine employment needs and future skills, review and evaluate academic programs and future skills experiences, review and evaluate academic programs, prepare professional experiences and provide training opportunities that will hone the capabilities of graduates, in addition to The licensing policies focus on fulfilling the requirements and standards according to the Academic Accreditation Commission’s guide without considering the issue of repetition of specializations and the need of the labor market and its ability to absorb.

Among the reasons is also the weakness of academic advising services in some private higher education institutions to suit the educational and vocational needs of students at the stage of study, and finally, the inability of some private higher education institutions to offer scientific and applied specializations, as they are costly specializations that need laboratories and equipment, stressing that the weak The linkage of the outputs of private higher education with the requirements of the labor market has negatively affected the implementation of the country’s plans and strategies, especially with the jobs and skills required for the transition towards a green economy.

government response

The parliamentary report prepared by the Committee for Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Information Affairs in the Federal National Council included a response from officials of the Ministry of Education to some of the observations contained in the report, during which they confirmed that the Ministry had created a new department in the organizational structure called the “Academic Planning Department”, concerned with developing the general plan. For higher education to prepare initiatives related to the labor market, such as the initiative to follow the path of long-term graduates, the initiative to study the satisfaction of employers in the government and private sectors, and the initiative of the practical training portal, which aims to attract and qualify students to join higher education institutions inside and outside the country, in line with the needs of the labor market. To achieve the Ministry’s strategic objectives and competitiveness indicators.

The Ministry stated that it is cooperating with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the National Qualifications Authority to prepare an initiative to classify majors and link them with occupational professions according to international classifications, which contributes to enabling graduates to make better choices regarding qualifications, jobs and professions, noting that in terms of academic advising, it has The university preparation program (Intilaaqah) was launched, which is a mentoring program that aims to prepare a generation of students who are able to enroll in the most prestigious universities locally and globally in various disciplines that meet the needs of the labor market and feed the priority work sectors according to the state’s strategies.