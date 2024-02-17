A parliamentary report recently approved by the Federal National Council confirmed that the limited budget allocated to implement scholarship programs for medical specializations led to a limited number of specialized national medical, health, and nursing personnel working in the health sector in the country and their insufficiency, while the Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for National Council Affairs stressed Federal, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Owais said that the lack of interest of many students and their families in choosing to study medical and health specialties is a challenge that exists in all countries of the world, but he expected the number of national cadres employed in the health sector in private facilities through the “Nafis” program to exceed the number of citizens working in the institution. Emirates Health Services.

In detail, the Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, confirmed that the recent period has witnessed intense government efforts, in cooperation with the Emirates Competitiveness Council (NAFES) and a large number of partners, to double the programs and initiatives aimed at increasing the number of citizens working in the health sector. In the country, he pointed out that these initiatives achieved significant growth and a boom in the numbers of workers and health facilities, and a growth in the number of citizens, which doubled by about 270% within two years.

The Minister said, in interventions he made during the recent Federal National Council session: “This percentage represents a positive indicator of the increase in the number of citizens working in the health sector in accordance with the Emiratisation targets set for this sector, which provides job opportunities in medical specialties and health professions for about 10,000 citizens within five years.” “At a rate of 2,000 jobs every year.”

The Minister stressed that the lack of interest of many students and their families in choosing to study medical and health specializations is a challenge that exists in all countries of the world for various reasons, most notably the long period of time for study, but he expected that the number of national cadres that will be employed in the health sector in private facilities through the program will exceed “ He competed against the number of citizens working in the public health sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, stressing that the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council is implementing a strategy aimed at attracting and maintaining national competencies to work in the health sector specializations, a strategy that has achieved significant growth in two years that exceeds what has been accomplished over periods of time. long.

A parliamentary report approved by the Federal National Council concluded that there are 14 challenges facing enhancing citizen participation in the health sector in the country, as it indicated that the inadequacy of legislation and ministerial decisions related to enhancing citizen participation in the health sector led to an impact on attracting and attracting qualified nationals to the sector, as well as the absence of a strategy. A unified and general plan to attract specialized national medical personnel at the state level, and limiting it to various initiatives between the federal and local levels, affects the ability of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to achieve the strategic goal of “governance of providing distinguished regulatory and supervisory services to the sector.”

According to the report, a copy of which was obtained by Emirates Today, the list of parliamentary challenges and observations included: the absence of targets for attracting specialized national medical, allied health and nursing personnel that can be relied upon to measure the extent of the ability of these initiatives and programs to achieve their goals, as well as the limited operational activities to implement programs and initiatives to attract National medical, supportive health, and nursing cadres in various specialties, which resulted in a decrease in the number of national health workforce in the country and reliance on non-citizen health cadres, explaining that the limited operational activities to implement programs and initiatives to attract national medical, allied health, and nursing cadres in various specialties, also resulted in a decrease in the number. Citizen health workforce in the country and reliance on non-citizen health personnel.

The report stated that the limited budget allocated to implement scholarship programs for medical specialties led to a small number of national cadres enrolled in these programs, and thus a small and insufficient number of specialized national medical, health, and nursing cadres in the country, noting that government and private health facilities have attracted medical and supportive health cadres. And foreign nurses to meet their needs and not to achieve the state’s vision aimed at enhancing citizens’ participation in sectors characterized by the presence of job opportunities for new graduates.

The report said: “The continued leakage of national medical and health support personnel at the level of hospitals and health centers affiliated with the Emirates Health Services Corporation is due to weak salaries and work pressures, which affects the retention of national medical, health support and nursing personnel in the government sector,” noting that The inadequacy of the awareness and educational programs provided by the Ministry to various segments of society (students and their families) about the importance of the medical profession, its professional paths, and the clarification of its burdens, led to citizens’ reluctance to study the medical profession and the difficulty of retaining national medical and health support personnel.

63% increase in training expenses

The Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Sarkal, confirmed that the rate of resignations at the Emirates Health Services Corporation is consistent with its global counterparts, as there is a global increase in nursing and medical resignations, but he stressed that the organization seeks to reduce the rate of resignations by adopting the health staff initiative. The specialized program was worked on in accordance with the best international practices, with the aim of attracting and retaining specialized cadres in the institution, increasing the rate of Emiratisation and encouraging citizens, and retaining competence and medical and allied medical specialties.

Al Sarkal said, in an intervention during the recent session of the Federal National Council: “The institution followed a comprehensive and integrated system for training and institutional development through a strategy for professional development (2023-2026), and it also developed an integrated center for training and development in accordance with the best standards followed,” pointing to the increase in the percentage of the institution’s spending. To train its cadres and send doctors to some specialized conferences, by about 63%.

14

A challenge facing enhancing citizen participation in the health sector in the country was monitored by the report of the Federal National Council.