A parliamentary report prepared by the Committee for Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Information Affairs in the Federal National Council concluded with 15 parliamentary recommendations on the topic of “the government’s policy regarding the regulation of private higher education”, which the Council is discussing during its session scheduled for today, including a recommendation to reconsider salaries, allowances and incentives for members Teaching staff, in order to ensure the recruitment of qualified academic cadres, both national and foreign, and to draw up an announced list for the classification of private higher education institutions within the country, to help students decide on choosing the appropriate university for them.

In detail, the Federal National Council is holding its session today, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, to discuss “the government’s policy on regulating private higher education”, in the presence of a number of ministers and government representatives.

It is scheduled that the members of the Council will discuss the report of the Committee for Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs in the Council, regarding the subject, and review the observations and results it contains, in preparation for approving and adopting the parliamentary recommendations that will end in the discussions contained in the report, which confirmed the discussion of the subject through two main axes, They are “Legislation and policies related to private higher education” and “Quality of private higher education”.

According to the report, which Emirates Today obtained a copy of, the committee concluded its study of the general issue with a number of basic results, in the axis of legislation and policies related to private higher education. Previous legislation and laws with a number of recent legislation, especially in Federal Decree-Law (48) of 2021, regarding higher education, pointing to the lack of comprehensiveness and validity of legislation regulating higher education institutions, specifically in free zones.

The report stated that the delay in issuing the executive regulations of the decree-law affected ensuring the effective implementation of its provisions, and the exclusion of private higher education institutions from the decree negatively affected the achievement of the strategic goals of the educational process, especially with regard to the quality of education to meet the needs of the labor market, pointing out that the committee It also concluded that there is no national classification with approved indicators and measurement standards to enhance the quality of higher education institutions in the Emirates, to attract students studying from within the country.

And outside it, in addition to the failure of most of the outputs of private higher education institutions to keep pace with the technical and applied disciplines required to meet the needs of the labor market, due to the failure to complete the general plan for higher education, which negatively affects the implementation of the plans and strategies of the state.

In this regard, the report stated that the Committee also noted that the absence of an internal scholarship policy in the Ministry affected the provision of opportunities for outstanding students to enroll in private universities in specializations that are not available in public higher education institutions, to motivate them to complete their educational studies, and that the length of time that the Ministry takes The issuance of a statement of approval for students wishing to enroll in universities outside the country, as well as accreditation and equivalence of academic qualifications for students and faculty members, has led to delays in accepting students to their universities, and non-renewal of periodic contracts for faculty members working in educational institutions within the country.

With regard to the “quality of private higher education” axis, the report concluded that the weakness of the applied outputs of the academic programs, and their failure to link them to the practical training environment, led to the graduates’ lack of knowledge and skills that would help them to integrate effectively into the labor market. The failure to update the educational programs in higher education institutions to achieve compatibility between the scientific specialization and the job that the graduate will occupy, has led to an inflated number of graduates from specializations of which the labor market is saturated, in addition to the limited performance of faculty members in scientific research, due to the intensity of the burdens on them, stressing that the lack of The spending of private higher education institutions on scientific research has led to the failure to achieve the desired benefit from it to serve the community, and to embody the vision and strategy of the state 2071.

The committee’s report concluded with 15 parliamentary recommendations, including nine recommendations in the axis of “legislation and policies related to private higher education”, which is the need to work to harmonize the legislation regulating higher education institutions, especially with regard to the federal decree by law, specifically amending Article (3) related to the scope of application, Provided that its provisions apply to all institutions of higher education in the country, including free zones, and to amend the decree to include the concept of governance of private higher education, in order to achieve the objectives of legislation and effective management of all institutions of higher education in the country, and to expedite the issuance of the executive regulations of the decree to ensure the effective implementation of its provisions.

The recommendations also included the establishment of a database and detailed statistics for public and private higher education institutions, free zones, faculty members, enrolled students and graduates, according to various variables such as nationality, specialization, certificate, etc., linking them to the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, and drawing up an announced list for the classification of higher education institutions. The private sector within the country, to help students decide to choose the appropriate university for them, and to activate the role of the “Council of Higher Education and the Private Sector”, in order to achieve the goals entrusted to it, and to quickly complete the preparation of a general plan for higher education, aimed at achieving coordination and integration between government and private institutions of higher education. In line with the needs of the labor market.

The recommendations also included intensifying academic and vocational counseling programs by holding workshops for students in general and higher education, to enlighten them about the paths and specializations required by the labor market in light of the country’s vision and strategy 2071, and preparing a classification guide for professions that contains profession specifications and updating it periodically, in line with the needs of the labor market. In coordination with higher education institutions, preparing and announcing a program dealing with internal scholarships, which includes a list of accredited private universities in the country and their programmes, defining conditions and controls for students enrolled in the program, expediting the issuance of a statement for students wishing to enroll in universities outside the country, and approving the academic qualifications of graduate students and faculty members. In accordance with the legislation regulating this, the parliamentary report also concluded with six recommendations in the axis of “the quality of private higher education”, which included the development of study programs in line with scientific and technical developments, to provide students with skills related to future professions and jobs, and to activate partnerships between the Council of Higher Education and the private sector and institutions And private sector entities in the country to provide training opportunities that prepare professional expertise, refine the capabilities of graduates in the field of scientific research, and establish specialized centers to enhance the quality of the performance of faculty members, and develop their teaching and research skills to measure the effectiveness of university teaching. A review of salaries, allowances, and incentives for faculty members, to ensure the recruitment of qualified academic cadres, both national and foreign, and the inclusion of the standard of scientific research productivity for faculty members within the standards of institutional accreditation and academic licensing, and raising financial allocations and coordination with the private sector and companies, to support research and researchers in educational institutions. Private higher education, with the aim of developing scientific research.

4 parliamentary questions

During today’s session, members of the Federal National Council ask four parliamentary questions to representatives of the government, as member Sumaya Abdullah Al-Suwaidi asked the Minister of Education, Dr. Aisha Muhammad Al-Mulla, another question to Al-Falasi, about “accepting students with diabetes in schools.”

Member Ahmed Abdullah Al-Shehhi also directs a question to the Minister of State for General Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Sarah bint Youssef Al-Amiri, about “technical educational mentors”, while member Saeed Rashid Al-Abedi directs a question to the Minister of State for Early Education, the head of the agency. The Federal Early Education Association, Sarah Awad Musallam, on “providing appropriate nurseries for children of working mothers, especially in remote areas.”

