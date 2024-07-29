A parliamentary report approved by the Federal National Council identified 18 reasons for the high divorce rates among couples in society, including 10 main reasons, most notably “differences of opinion between spouses, a man marrying another woman, and violence,” and eight other “secondary” reasons, most notably “the wife’s jealousy, the woman’s work, and children’s problems,” warning of the psychological and societal risks resulting from divorce on children. The report also suggested launching a unified national digital platform that provides all administrative, health, and rehabilitation services to young people about to get married.

The report recommended canceling the condition of setting a salary ceiling of AED 25,000 for the marriage grant. In detail, a parliamentary report adopted by the Federal National Council during the first session of the 18th legislative term called on the Ministry of Community Development and relevant authorities to update the studies prepared on analyzing and evaluating the causes leading to divorce between spouses and the resulting social risks, the impact of divorce rates on sustainable social development, and developing practical alternatives to reduce the spread of divorce in society.

The report, a copy of which was obtained by “Emirates Today”, suggested the establishment of a family social observatory that aims to build an integrated database to monitor and collect information related to various family issues, analyze this data and information using scientific methods and provide it in an updated form, and prepare social studies, in coordination between the Ministries of Community Development and Justice and the relevant local authorities, in a way that serves specialists in developing programs that would reduce the problems of divorce, spinsterhood and low fertility.

The report identified 18 reasons for the high divorce rates among couples within society, including 10 main reasons, including “differences of opinion between spouses, a man marrying another woman, violence, failure to take responsibility for children, failure to provide for the family’s needs, loss of love, failure to accept dialogue, quick temper, weak personality of the husband, and family interference between married couples.”

According to the report, there are eight other “secondary” reasons for the high divorce rates, which are: “the wife’s jealousy, comparing the husband to other spouses, mental illness, a large age difference between spouses, marriage between relatives, the woman’s work, alcohol and drug abuse, and children’s problems.”

He pointed out that the serious effects of divorce on children include depriving them of the affection of the other party, and dispersing the feelings of loyalty among children towards the father and mother, in addition to the children being exposed to psychological problems, and the weakness of the children’s personalities due to their lack of self-confidence.

According to the parliamentary report, there are other highly dangerous effects of divorce, such as the promotion of deviant behavior in children due to weak parental supervision, the possibility of children being exposed to exploitation and abuse, in addition to the negative view towards children, and the children being forced to leave school due to weak sources of income, stressing the need to increase the effectiveness of initiatives and programs directed at young people who are about to get married to address urgent social problems such as high rates of divorce and spinsterhood, low rates of marriage between citizens and citizens, and low fertility levels.

The report concluded that there is an urgent societal need to develop indicators to measure the effectiveness of initiatives and programs to assess the social risks resulting from increased divorce rates or young people’s reluctance to marry, and then design training programs that are consistent with the results of the assessment. It proposed increasing financial allocations for programs, initiatives, studies and social research to support the capabilities of the Ministry of Community Development to prepare integrated proactive plans to monitor and predict current social risks, and thus its ability to achieve its strategic objectives.

The report also stressed the importance and speed of launching and launching a unified national digital platform for those about to get married, which includes all government services (marriage examination, housing applications, issuing marriage contracts, applying for a marriage grant), through a unified digital window, in addition to organizing training programs for those about to get married.

Marriage grant

The parliamentary report concluded that it is necessary to work on amending the legislation and decisions regulating the standards and requirements for marriage grants, to include not limiting the grant provided to those about to get married to providing only financial amounts, and the necessity of expanding the forms of assistance provided, such as providing housing, housing allowance, or discount cards at sales outlets in general.

The report recommended cancelling the condition of setting a salary ceiling of 25 thousand dirhams, and the condition that the applicant for the grant be unable to cover the expenses of marriage, or have limited means or income, or benefit from social assistance.