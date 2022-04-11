A parliamentary report recently approved by the Federal National Council concluded that there is a problem that affects the goal of digital security in the country, which is that citizen parents leave their children to surf the “internet” and the digital world without supervision, which negatively affects the Emirati national identity, and some members of society gain images A mentality, values, and trends alien to the goals and customs of society, calling for the preparation of a national program aimed at introducing and promoting the national and cultural heritage, in line with the requirements of modern society.

The report warned of several challenges that negatively affect cultural privacy, and the inability to preserve the values ​​inherited by its Arab Islamic traditions, customs and values, most notably the influence of Emirati youth on the culture of other nationalities in the language.

In detail, a parliamentary report prepared by the Committee on Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs of the Federal National Council confirmed that the strategic plan of the Ministry of Culture and Youth is free of any programs and operational plans concerned with preserving the Emirati cultural privacy, especially since the country embraces more than 200 nationalities, and in light of the increasing population. Pointing out that there are three main challenges that negatively affect cultural privacy, and the inability to preserve the values ​​inherited by its Arab Islamic traditions, customs and values. The foreigner, and their wearing of it in the context of popular fashion and international brands, and the third, losing the skill of wearing it, and being influenced by extraneous ideas.

The report, which Emirates Today obtained a copy of, stated that despite the Ministry of Culture and Youth announcing its success in completing 98% of its implementation plan for the national identity strategy, and monitoring initiatives and programs concerned with strengthening national identity, such as launching awareness media campaigns through various media. And social media, it was noted that there are no programs and operational plans concerned with Emirati cultural privacy.

The report stressed the importance of developing operational programs and plans within the objectives of the ministry, focusing on the concept of cultural privacy, promoting Arab and Islamic values, moderate values ​​and tolerance, determination and perseverance, mastery and discipline, in addition to preparing programs for dissemination and promotion of Emirati knowledge content in cultural and artistic events of a global dimension. .

With regard to the impact of the use of social media on the Emirati national identity, the report praised the UAE government’s adoption of the National Policy for Digital Quality of Life, in January 2021, with the aim of building safe and positive digital societies, as well as the focus of the UAE Centennial 2071 on building advanced and high-quality communication technology, to facilitate access to Educational, health, governmental, entertainment and cultural services were quickly and safely, but it was detected that there is a problem that affects the target of digital security, represented in the danger of parents letting their children surf the “internet” and the digital world without supervision, which negatively affects the Emirati national identity, and some members of society gain images An extraneous mentality, values ​​and trends that do not take into account the Emirati society, its customs, traditions and religious teachings, especially that 80-90% of the world’s population communicate on the Internet with a total of 4.13 billion users, which means that there is a mixture of cultural inputs that may threaten the values ​​and cultural heritage of the UAE, and therefore Influencing the objectives of the national policy for digital quality of life, which aims to build a secure digital society that is proud of its national identity H.

The report called on the Ministry of Culture and Youth to start preparing a program aimed at introducing and promoting the national cultural heritage, in line with the requirements of modern society, raising awareness of the dangers of influences that contradict national identity, developing a sense of social responsibility among members of society, and coordinating and cooperating with the concerned authorities, to set a list Guidelines on the controls of influencers’ use of social networking sites, in accordance with national principles and values.

Weak use of the Arabic language

The report of the Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council monitored a weakness in the use of the Arabic language in the most vital fields, such as the technology sector, translation, research and scientific publishing, despite the state’s efforts to preserve and advance the Arabic language, as the main and component element basic national identity. He stressed that the absence of a unified action strategy at the national level to preserve the Arabic language and enhance its status, has led to the absence of plans and operational programs capable of transforming the multiple national initiatives in this regard into realistic data that are implemented and actually translated.

The report concluded with the need to introduce legislation that defines the controls and locations for the use of the Arabic language, as comparative studies have emphasized the importance of creating legislation and preparing a national strategy, with the aim of mastering and disseminating the use of the Arabic language.



