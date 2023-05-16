A parliamentary report prepared by the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, on the subject of “The Impact of Legislation Regulating Labor Market Activities on Economic Changes in the State,” confirmed that reducing the duration of work permits issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to two years caused financial and administrative burdens that affected the employer. work, recommending amending the work permit period to become three years instead of two years.

The report, which is being discussed by the members of the Council during its session scheduled for today, recommended increasing the period of notification of the worker to the employer, regarding leaving work, to become three months instead of (14) days according to the work contract during the trial period, while revealing that the number of small and medium companies in the country It decreased by more than (50%) according to the latest statistics of the Ministry of Economy during the current year, which led to a decrease in the contribution of these companies to the gross domestic product in the country.

In detail, today, the Federal National Council is holding its tenth session of the fourth regular session of the 17th legislative term, chaired by the President of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss the topic “The impact of legislation regulating labor market activities on economic variables in the country.” Members of the Council also ask five questions. Parliamentarians to government representatives, including two questions to Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the first from the second deputy speaker of the Council, Naameh Abdullah Al Sharhan, about “delivery bikes”, and the second from member Hamid Ali Alabbar, about “Drug abusers are young citizens.”

While two other members ask two questions to the Minister of Health and Community Protection and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, the first from member Obaid Khalfan Al Salami, about “reducing cancer rates,” and the second from member Dr. Hind Humaid bin Al Alili, about the “mechanism Evaluation of treatment institutions outside the country to which patients are sent.” Finally, member Ahmed Abdullah Al-Shehhi asks a question to the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr.

During the session, the members of the Council will discuss a parliamentary report prepared by the Council’s Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee, on the topic “The Impact of Legislation Regulating Labor Market Activities on Economic Changes in the State,” which dealt with the subject from two main axes, the first being the impact of the law in supporting economic establishments in the country, and achieving balance between stakeholders. The second, the impact of legislation regulating labor market activities on the future goals and strategies of the country and the UAE Vision 2071, including a number of observations, proposals and recommendations.

The report, of which Emirates Today obtained a copy, indicated that the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee held several meetings to study the general issue, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Dubai, during which it reviewed many studies and research papers prepared on the subject, and also held a number of Meetings with the concerned authorities, and the study concluded with a number of basic observations and results in the axis of the impact of the law in supporting economic establishments in the country, and achieving a balance between stakeholders, the most important of which is that reducing the duration of work permits to two years led to many financial and administrative burdens, which resulted in He has to harm the employer, and also the notice period prescribed for terminating the work contract during the probationary period of (14) days, at a minimum of the date specified for the termination of the probation, is considered an insufficient period for the employer, which led to an absence of balance between the interests of the contracting parties and the instability of small projects medium and thus not achieving the targeted economic growth.

With regard to the second axis (the impact of legislation regulating labor market activities on the future goals and strategies of the country and the UAE Vision 2071), the report stated that the committee reached a number of observations and results, the most important of which is that the number of small and medium-sized companies in the country decreased by more than 50%. 350,000 companies in mid-2020, then decreased to 122,000 companies, according to the latest statistics of the Ministry of Economy in 2023, which led to a decrease in the contribution of the small and medium-sized companies sector to the country’s GDP.

The report stated that the observations also included that providing preferential benefits and tax exemptions for foreign investments in competitive foreign markets will negatively affect the targeted ratios for attracting foreign investments to the state market, in addition to the challenges facing national entrepreneurs in many areas (such as the retirement system, federal fees and tariffs). some basic services, and the rapid change of laws) led to an increase in the financial burden on them, which negatively affected the growth of their projects.

The report indicated that the committee reached a number of parliamentary recommendations, based on the observations and conclusions it monitored, related to the legislative and executive frameworks. And its executive regulations, and legal systems, as they included “modifying the duration of work permits to be three years instead of two years to reduce financial costs, and increasing the period of notification of the worker to the employer to become from one month to three months instead of 14 days according to the work contract during the trial period, and the requirement to complete a period of one year.” In the event that the worker wishes to transfer to another employer after the end of the probationary period (this condition is canceled if the employer agrees to the transfer of the worker), and the employer is not obligated to bear the expenses of returning the worker to his place of recruitment or any other place that the two parties have agreed upon if the worker makes a mistake Or other cases of dismissal of the worker without notice or in the event of interruption from work, and the establishment of a mechanism to notify the employer that enables him to know the return of the worker to the state and increase the period of compensation for the employer to become six months from the end of the work contract.

While the second aspect of the legislative recommendations included “considering the amendment of Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2022 regarding insurance against unemployment, so that it includes temporary contracts for the category of citizens working in the private sector.”

According to the report, the parliamentary recommendations of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation included “not collecting additional fees for the work permit from the new employer when the worker moves to another facility, and coordinating with the General Pension and Social Security Authority regarding finding a mechanism to encourage entrepreneurs to register in the retirement system by reducing the cost of Subscription fees for national entrepreneurs, and a review of raising the maximum salary for the subscription account currently in force (50,000 dirhams in the private sector), and taking into account the diversity of activities of the sectors operating in the country during the issuance of the Cabinet’s decision regarding reducing working hours for the month of Ramadan.

The parliamentary recommendations of the Ministry of Economy also included “developing a specific mechanism to coordinate with the concerned authorities to link and unify licensing systems in the various emirates (such as a unified government services portal), and to find a mechanism for the ministry to receive the visions of stakeholders before preparing legislation related to them to ensure that they are prepared in accordance with the realistic conditions in the economy.” And studying draft laws, policies and strategies to ensure that they are compatible with the economic activities in the country and that they are not applied except after the passage of a sufficient transitional period, and to set controls and requirements for foreign direct investment so that it includes the conditions for its access to the country’s markets and the facilities granted to it to be of local added value to the country’s economy ».

Training of citizens in the “private”

The Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council affirmed that the lack of training and qualification of citizens in the private sector has led to their inability to compete in the labor market with foreign workers, in addition to their inability to meet the requirements of the state and its strategic objectives.