Next Tuesday, the Federal National Council will hold its twelfth session of the second ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative session, at the council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, headed by the council’s president, Saqr Ghobash, during which it discusses the topic of “family cohesion and its role in achieving sustainable social development.”

Council members ask three parliamentary questions to government representatives, the first from member Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, to the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, about “revoking the Tawafuq Center’s license,” and the second from member Obaid Khalfan Al Ghoul Al Salami, to the Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura Bint Muhammad Al-Kaabi, on “censoring the media content of electronic media (social media platforms) in times of crisis,” while the member Naema Abdulrahman Al-Mansouri directed a question to the Minister of Community Development, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, about “health insurance for people of determination.”

In the item of the incoming messages, the council members are briefed on two letters from the Minister of Health and Community Protection, the Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Owais, including the Cabinet decision regarding the Federal National Council’s request to approve the discussion of the topic of “Ministry of Culture and Youth policy,” and on the cabinet decision related to With the recommendations of the Federal National Council on the topic “Policy of the Ministry of Education regarding supervision of schools.”





