Naama Al Mansoori, a member of the Federal National Council, confirmed that she will present a proposal during the session of the Federal National Council, which will be held next Tuesday, regarding the need to provide comprehensive and unified health insurance for people of determination, so that they can receive all medical and treatment services free of charge through medical facilities at the state level, in support of Their needs and requirements and enhances the services provided to them.

Al-Mansouri said: I will address a parliamentary question to Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development during the session, about the obstacles that prevent the issuance of comprehensive and unified health insurance for people of determination at the state level and how to address the repercussions that these groups and their families suffer from, given that there is no comprehensive and unified health insurance. For people of determination at the state level, which includes treatment, rehabilitation and supportive medical devices, resulting in continuous suffering for people of determination and their families.

She added: I have received many requests from people of determination and their families about the necessity to provide comprehensive and unified health insurance that includes all the emirates of the country, in addition to exempting people of determination from some fees for their treatment, especially autism, speech difficulty and other diseases, in a way that reinforces the need to provide comprehensive and unified health insurance. For people of determination.

She indicated that the UAE, under the directives of our wise leadership, attaches the file of People of Determination a top priority, as they are a main pillar in the process of construction and development that the country is witnessing, which requires harnessing all obstacles that prevent them from exercising their active role in society.

Al-Mansouri praised the efforts of the Ministry of Community Development in supporting all groups of society, especially the people of determination, which requires completing its role in coordination with the competent authorities in the state to provide comprehensive and unified health insurance for people of determination at the state level.

The next session of the Federal National Council will witness a discussion of a set of other parliamentary questions about the abolition of Tawafuq centers, and the supervisory role of what is published on social media platforms, and the council will also discuss a general topic regarding family cohesion.