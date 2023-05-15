The Second Vice-President of the Federal National Council, Naameh Abdullah Al Sharhan, told «Emirates Today» that she intends to present a number of parliamentary proposals to Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, as part of a parliamentary question directed to His Highness about “the reasons for the increase in Traffic accidents for delivery drivers, ”during the session of the Federal National Council, which will be held tomorrow, most notably the planning of special traffic paths for “delivery” drivers on the roads, and setting a mandatory maximum speed limit for their bicycles, in addition to the introduction of a legal article that requires the imposition of penalties on the delivery worker who causes three Traffic accidents within one year, and another recommends an increase in their salaries by 10% instead of the nature of the risks they are exposed to.

In detail, the Federal National Council will hold its tenth session of the fourth regular session of the 17th legislative term, tomorrow, headed by the President of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss the topic “The impact of legislation regulating labor market activities on economic changes in the country.” Members of the Council also ask five questions to government representatives.

The second deputy chairman of the council, Naima Abdullah Al Sharhan, asked Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, about the reasons for the increase in traffic accidents caused by delivery drivers in the various emirates of the country, and the effects resulting from these accidents, whether on the individual, society or on the drivers themselves.

Al-Sharhan told Emirates Today: “Many delivery workers, or those known as delivery drivers, endanger their lives and the lives of others on the roads, as a result of the wrong behavior they commit, either out of ignorance of traffic rules, or deliberately for reasons of haste and shortening of time, so that these accidents have become It is more like a phenomenon that must be confronted governmentally and societally, especially since some statistics indicate a high rate of motorcycle accidents on the roads by 33%.

Al-Sharhan indicated that, during her parliamentary question, she will present the most prominent reasons that lead the “delivery” driver to drive his motorcycle recklessly, without paying attention or thinking about the violations and accidents that could cause him to threaten his life and the lives of others, in order to quickly deliver orders to customers, foremost of which is Takeaway restaurants or shops increasingly rely on home delivery of meals and orders, as well as the incentives and temptations offered by restaurants and shops to motorcyclists working for them, such as financial rewards to urge them to redouble their efforts and speed up delivery of orders to more customers in less time.

Al-Sharhan stated that she communicated with a large number of citizens during the preparation of the parliamentary question, with the aim of summarizing the most prominent violations that “delivery” drivers used to commit on the roads, and they were monitored socially, explaining that they consist of excessive speed, especially in crowded and populated areas, as well as failure to stop. Right at intersections and red lights, not adhering to the road path while driving, in addition to wrong and sudden overtaking, sudden right and left, not using side light signals when overtaking or changing lane, and also not leaving enough distance while driving, and overtaking when traffic stops, Specifically at intersections and signals.

She said, “During my intervention on the question, I will present a number of parliamentary proposals that can contribute to reducing this type of accident, including the possibility of planning special paths on the roads for delivery drivers, in order to preserve their lives and the lives of others, as well as setting a mandatory upper speed limit for delivery drivers in the six months.” The first is for their work, and the need for delivery drivers to have at least three years of experience, in addition to tightening control over the number of delivery drivers working hours per day, especially since continuous work for long hours affects their concentration in driving, which leads to an increase in accidents.

Al-Sharhan added, “I will also propose the introduction of a legal article that requires imposing penalties on the delivery worker who causes three traffic accidents within one year, and another article that recommends an increase in the delivery worker’s salary by 10% upon signing the work contract as a reward and compensation for the nature of the risks he is exposed to.”

Parliamentary questions

Tomorrow, the Federal National Council session will witness a parliamentary question being directed to Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, from member Hamid Ali Al-Abbar, about “drug users among young citizens,” while two other members ask two questions to a minister. Health and Community Protection, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, the first from member Obaid Khalfan Al Salami, on “Reducing Cancer Rates,” the second from Member Dr. Sending patients to it.

Finally, member Ahmed Abdullah Al-Shehhi directs a question to the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mannan Al-Awar, about “recruiting domestic helpers on a tourist visa.”