A parliamentary report, finally approved by the Federal National Council, called on the Union Water and Electricity Company to reconsider the electricity connection prices to citizens’ homes, and link them to the citizen’s average income, in addition to exempting senior citizens and retirees moving to a new residence from electricity and water connection fees, in order to reduce the burden. Finance for them, and to achieve a decent life for them, stressing that price comparison studies have proven that the Union Water and Electricity Company is the highest party in the prices of connecting electricity and water services.

In detail, a parliamentary report approved recently by the Federal National Council monitored a number of public challenges and complaints related to the electricity and water sector at the federal level, most notably what the agricultural sector is currently facing, in terms of the rise in the prices of water delivery services, which has resulted in farmers bearing financial burdens that exceed their capabilities. As well as the absence of initiatives to exempt electricity and water connection fees for senior citizens or retirees in a new residence, to reduce the financial burden, in addition to the high prices for reconnecting electricity and water to the house that was previously demolished.

The report, prepared by the Technical Affairs, Energy and Mineral Resources Committee of the Council, stated that with regard to water service delivery prices, it was found to be high in all residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial sectors, compared to local authorities. The Union Water and Electricity Company, the least of which is the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, in addition to the lowest prices for water delivery services in the commercial and industrial sector. With the objectives of the state centenary 2071, and achieving the strategic goal of the state related to achieving self-sufficiency in agricultural production.

According to the report, officials of the Union Water and Electricity Company confirmed that, despite the increase in the delivery of electricity services, the company bears high financial costs, such as the purchase of connection materials and installation contracts for electricity and water services to contractors.

The report stresses the importance of reviewing the prices of electricity connection to citizens’ homes, provided that this is linked to the average income of the citizen, in addition to exempting electricity and water connection fees for senior citizens and retirees in new housing, in order to reduce the financial burdens on them, and to achieve a decent life for them, as it aims to Achieving quality in the services provided.

The report stated that a number of observations were made regarding the performance of the Union Water and Electricity Company, the most important of which was the delay in installing smart meters for electricity and water, as the company finished installing 460,000 smart meters until 2021, while the number that was intended to be installed within the company’s project to convert to a system Smart meters 790,000 smart meters in 2022, pointing out that these numbers mean that the company has achieved 58% of the target to be installed, compared to 42% that has not been achieved.

He stressed that this percentage of achievement may affect the quality of customer services, especially since the new system for smart meters allows reading consumption rates up-to-date, with extreme accuracy, and from a distance, and the lack of installation of smart meters leads to difficulty in reading daily consumption rates, in addition to its impact on sectors Sustainable development and future goals.

The report said: “In this context, the company’s response came that the smart meter experience has been circulated to all establishments and all beneficiaries, and that the company has a long vision for the digital transformation process, through the use of the most intelligent technologies,” stressing the importance of completing the completion of the company’s goals in installing Smart meters, to achieve the quality of services provided to customers, taking into account that the smart meter system allows real-time monitoring of consumption through smart device applications, and obtaining detailed information on electricity and water consumption, which helps the subscriber to adjust his consumption pattern, in addition to supporting the prepayment feature.

Electricity prices

The comparative study, which included the prices of electricity and water services at the state level, concluded that the Union Water and Electricity Company is the highest authority in the prices of electricity services connection, compared to the local authorities concerned with the provision of the service, such as the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Distribution Companies, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and the Electricity Authority. and Sharjah Water and Gas, as it became clear through the comparison tables between the prices of electricity and water services connection that the rise in service delivery prices was significant after 2016, as the connection fees for the citizen’s residence were 100 dirhams per kilowatt, and increased to 300 dirhams per kilowatt, and the average installation fee The loads for citizen housing were 10 thousand dirhams, and increased to 30 thousand dirhams, at a rate of 200% increase over the previous one, which resulted in citizens bearing additional financial burdens that exceed their income.