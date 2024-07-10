A parliamentary report praised the government’s rapid response to a parliamentary recommendation regarding updating the federal law regulating industrial activities and facilities. The report suggested the importance of including or granting preferential benefits and exemptions to six types of industrial facilities 100% owned by citizens, according to specific terms and conditions.

In detail, a parliamentary report adopted by the Federal National Council during its first session of the 18th legislative term valued the government’s rapid response to a parliamentary recommendation issued by the Council during the 17th legislative term regarding updating the federal law regulating industrial activities and establishments, which resulted in the issuance of Federal Decree-Law No. (25) of 2022 regarding the regulation and development of industry, and the executive regulations governing the work of this law, also praising the inclusion of the decree-law of tools that ensure integration between federal and local authorities.

The report, a copy of which was obtained by “Emarat Al Youm”, stated that this decree-law has enabled the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to develop strategies and procedures regulating the development of industry in the country, in coordination with local authorities, considering that this approach contributes to overcoming many of the problems that affected the support and development of industrial activities in the country, and also contributes to establishing specific standards for operating industrial facilities and enhancing industrial development facilities.

The parliamentary report stated that the Industrial Regulation and Development Law provided for the granting of preferential benefits and credits to some types of industrial establishments that achieve the country’s industrial strategy, as Article (7) thereof indicated the granting of detailed benefits and exemptions pursuant to a decision by the Council of Ministers to establishments that practice their activities in six main types or fields, including: “Establishments that provide a competitive advantage to the country and enhance its position within the global value chain for industry, establishments based on advanced technology in industrial systems and solutions, establishments that apply sustainable manufacturing policies, establishments established in areas specified by the country for the purposes of their advancement, establishments that practice industries based on the exploitation and development of natural resources available in the country, establishments that practice industries that contribute to achieving industrial integration in the country.”

The report called for the necessity of following the same legislative philosophy established in Article (10) of Federal Decree-Law No. (32) of 2021 regarding commercial companies, which defined activities with a strategic impact that restricted the establishment of companies that practice these activities to the necessity of citizens contributing to their capital at a certain percentage, due to the sensitivity of those activities and their strategic importance to the state.

Article (10) of Federal Decree-Law No. (32) of 2021 regarding commercial companies states: “A committee shall be formed by a decision of the Council of Ministers based on the proposal of the Minister, including representatives of the competent authorities, specialised in proposing activities with a strategic impact, and the necessary controls for licensing companies that undertake any of these activities. The Council of Ministers shall also issue, based on the recommendation of the committee, a decision to determine the activities with a strategic impact, and the controls for licensing companies that undertake any of these activities.”

The same article granted the competent authority a number of powers, including: “determining a specific percentage of citizens’ contribution to the capital or boards of directors of all companies established within its jurisdiction, as well as approving requests to establish companies and determining fees in accordance with the controls adopted by the Council of Ministers, taking into account the provisions stipulated in this Decree-Law regarding joint-stock companies.”

The report stated that “similar to the philosophy of Article (10) of the Commercial Companies Law, the industrial activities referred to in Article (7) of Federal Decree-Law No. (25) of 2022 regarding the regulation and development of industry are no less important from a strategic point of view than the activities referred to in Article (10) of Federal Decree-Law No. (32) of 2021 regarding commercial companies, which requires the localization of these industrial activities in the country.”

He said: “There is no doubt that one of the most important tools for localization is for activities to be owned by citizens of the country, and this will only be achieved by encouraging citizen entrepreneurs to practice this type of industrial activity, by granting them competitive advantages that ensure the sustainability of their industrial projects and achieve the goals of localizing industries in the country. From this standpoint, it is important for the Cabinet decision specified in Article (7) of Federal Decree-Law No. (25) of 2022 regarding the regulation and development of industry to include some preferential advantages and exemptions for industrial establishments that practice their activities in the aforementioned industrial fields, and are owned by citizens by (100%), provided that these preferential advantages and exemptions are more than their counterparts for industrial establishments owned by non-citizens, in order to achieve the strategic objectives of the industrial sector.”

The report concluded that it is important for the Cabinet decision issued in implementation of Article (7) of Federal Decree-Law No. (25) of 2022 regarding the regulation and development of industry, which includes specifying the advantages and exemptions for some types of industrial activities, to include special advantages and exemptions for establishments owned by citizens by 100% according to specific terms and conditions.

Flexible financing solutions

The parliamentary report included a government response in which the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology confirmed that the industrial activities included in Federal Decree-Law No. (25) of 2022 regarding the regulation and development of industry vary in preferential benefits and exemptions for industrial establishments, according to the decision issued by the Council of Ministers, explaining that industrial service fees were reduced by 52% in 2023 compared to 2022, in support of ease of doing business.

The Ministry stated that it has cooperated with a number of strategic partners, such as the Emirates Development Bank and some banks, to provide flexible financing solutions worth AED 5.3 billion for the industrial sector, to enhance the ability of industrial companies to grow, expand their businesses and compete, as 90% of small and medium-sized companies have benefited from these financing solutions, stressing that the mechanisms followed in implementing the announced strategic objectives have led to positive results, as the value of investments for companies registered in the National Content Program has exceeded AED 200 billion.

. 200 billion dirhams is the value of investments for companies registered in the National Content Program.