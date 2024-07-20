A parliamentary report proposed granting benefits and exemptions to companies that recycle waste from industry, and defining benefits and exemptions in a way that ensures the transition to a green economy.

He also called for the creation of a clear regulatory framework or strategy for regulating electronic waste and supporting and encouraging the national green industry, stressing the importance of coordination between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and relevant authorities in a way that ensures the existence of clear mechanisms for managing waste resulting from all industrial and transformation activities in industrial facilities, in a way that ensures its recycling, treatment or disposal.

In detail, a parliamentary report adopted by the Federal National Council during the first session of the eighteenth legislative term stressed the importance of renewable energy and environmental technology, given the positive impact of these industries in mitigating the impact of climate change repercussions, by reducing harmful carbon emissions to achieve climate neutrality, and their effective role in achieving sustainability and protecting natural resources, pointing to their clear role in strengthening and developing the economy, by creating new jobs that support the economy in general, due to their multiple fields, such as wind energy, solar energy and hydrogen energy industries, in line with the state’s organization and hosting of the Climate Summit “COP28”, which resulted in a set of recommendations and decisions with a material impact that support this trend; to overcome the technical, economic and environmental challenges that may prevent the achievement of their goals.

The report, a copy of which was obtained by “Emarat Al Youm”, reviewed the importance of renewable energy and environmental technology industries and their influential role in achieving economic growth with a strategic impact, due to the opportunities and advantages they provide related to clean energy technology and sustainable development, and their role in encouraging technological innovation in the field of energy storage and environmental intelligence, stressing the need for the legislative and regulatory system in the country to be in harmony with this technology and global trends, in order to achieve the strategic goals related to anticipating the future in a reality that is undergoing many global changes and transformations.

The parliamentary report praised the legislation currently in force in the country, which guarantees the protection and development of the environment, and the management and disposal of waste, in particular Federal Law No. (24) of 1999 regarding the protection and development of the environment and Federal Law No. (12) of 2018 regarding the integrated management of waste.

He stated that although waste management and disposal is the responsibility of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, it is necessary to coordinate between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and relevant authorities in a way that ensures the existence of clear mechanisms for managing waste resulting from industrial and transformation activities in industrial facilities, in a way that ensures its recycling, treatment or disposal. He proposed issuing a general regulatory framework for these industries in a way that achieves integration between the relevant authorities in the country, and ensures material and non-material benefits and exemptions that encourage attracting local and foreign capital to invest in these industries, in a way that reflects positively on this sector.

He pointed out that there are modern global trends towards employing approximately 12 million workers and employees in this sector by 2035, which requires the existence of organized tools that guarantee and ensure the support and achievement of innovation through strategic links and partners, whether inside or outside the country, such as the Ministry of Education, higher education institutions, and research and innovation centers; to adopt and support innovative projects that enhance this system and achieve the goals of the National Strategy for Advanced Innovation, which was launched by the country in 2018 to enhance the country’s position among the world’s innovation pioneers and innovate solutions that support the axes and goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

The report stressed the importance of issuing a regulatory framework and working mechanisms that support industrial activities related to renewable energy, environmental technology and electronic waste, proposing granting benefits to companies that recycle waste from industry and defining benefits and exemptions in a way that ensures the transition to a green economy, stressing the importance of having a regulatory framework or clear strategy regarding the regulation of electronic waste and supporting and encouraging the national green industry; This is to achieve the goals of the UAE’s strategic initiative to reach climate neutrality by 2050, and in a way that supports the achievement of positive and technological impacts expected from investment in this sector.

Government response

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology confirmed that it is coordinating with its partners to review the technical specifications and legislation for the use of recycled plastic in the manufacture of packaging materials for food products; which will contribute to creating an investment environment in the field of recycling and plastic waste treatment.

The ministry noted, in a government response included in the parliamentary report, that it had coordinated with the Ministry of Economy to identify the types of waste for industrial use in order to value them and reduce their export rate, so that they can be traded in the country’s markets and reused in manufacturing processes, in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. 118 of 2023 regarding the controls for the policy of valuing waste for industrial use.