During its session held this morning, the Federal National Council, chaired by the council’s president, Saqr Ghobash, approved, in principle, a draft federal law banning the use of practical certificates issued by unlicensed bodies, while a report from the Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee suggested For the council, it is necessary to establish a specialized government agency to be entrusted with the tasks of determining whether the academic and academic certificates are issued by competent authorities and are actually in place.

According to the report, the committee worked to create a new article within the provisions of the draft law aimed at reconciling the conditions of those who joined work before this law came into effect according to a certificate that did not fulfill some of the conditions stipulated in the draft law, and at the same time giving the addressees of the provisions of this law before its application to them, an opportunity to inform them, and from Then I made it work six months after the date of its publication.

The committee has also worked to classify and individualize the penalties so that this crime is punished in some cases in which it is difficult to prove the existence of the criminal intent of the perpetrator of this crime, so that the door is closed to cases of attempted impunity under the pretext that the certificate holder is not aware that it was issued by an unauthorized party. Issuing such a certificate.

The draft law aims to counter the exploitation of fictitious practical certificates and their use for appointment to jobs in government agencies or private entities, or for any other purpose, due to the rapid technological developments and the exploitation of some of them, and the multiplicity and spread of public and higher education forms and institutions, and training and vocational and professional qualification centers.

The draft law worked to achieve these goals through 11 articles that included many provisions. Articles (1 to 3) dealt with definitions of some of the words and phrases contained within the draft law, in addition to stating the objectives of the law, and not considering the false scientific testimony.

Articles (4 to 8) dealt with provisions relating to penalties, while resources (9 to 11) dealt with final provisions relating to the repeal of provisions in violation of the law, issuance of regulatory decisions, in addition to the publication of the law in the Official Gazette and the date of its provisions.

The committee explained that the justifications for the project are the spread of the phenomenon of fake academic degrees in many countries of the world, and thus the urgent need for the existence of organized legislation to protect society and the scientific and educational environment and address all the dangers arising from the appearance of the fake academic certificate.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

