The parties “United Russia”, “Fair Russia – For the Truth” and the Communist Party of the Russian Federation intend to hold their congresses in 2023, where they will be able to discuss personnel changes and the further direction of their activities.

“Until the end of 2023, of course, there is an intention to hold a party congress. And we will. The agenda is bound to be full. Now the decision on the date of its holding has not yet been made, but this does not prevent us from being always ready for this event. But in the first quarter of this year, it will not be,” Alexander Sidyakin, head of the party’s executive committee, told Izvestia.

Several sources in the leadership of the political force told Izvestia at once that United Russia could return to the issue of holding a congress closer to autumn. However, the decision on the date, according to one of the interlocutors, will be made within a month after the final formation of regional branches in the new territories.

Other parliamentary parties also announced their intention to hold a congress next year: A Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth and the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. Moreover, the palette of their agenda is similar: work in new territories, the September elections and preparations for the presidential campaign. However, the Right Russians will have to re-elect their leadership this year, including chairman Sergei Mironov, co-chairs Gennady Semigin and Zakhar Prilepin.

However, the congress is not yet in the plans of the Liberal Democratic Party, which met at the level of the entire party in May 2022. The congress is not planned to be held by the youngest parliamentary party New People either, Vladislav Davankov, vice speaker of the State Duma, first deputy head of the faction in the lower house of parliament, confirmed to Izvestia.

