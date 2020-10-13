At a time when tensions are at a peak due to the border dispute between India and China and so far there has been little success in reducing it, a group of MPs will visit the Ladakh sector. Parliamentary panel will take stock of clothes, living space and ration due to the soldiers staying in high altitude places. A source aware of the whole matter gave information about this.

Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) headed by Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary can visit Leh on 28–29 October.

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last month, suggested that the PAC should visit Ladakh sector to meet the troops stationed there and understand their working conditions and needs, after which the visit was finalized. has been done.

The committee is currently studying a recent CAG report that pointed out deficiencies in clothing and accessories for high-altitude spaces and adequate security requirements for soldiers.

Officials said that on September 6, the PAC discussed issues of ration and clothing with Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat. In this meeting, PAC Cheyeman had asked the CDS to consider the MPs’ visit to the Ladakh sector. After this, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary wrote a letter to Om Birla. The PAC is expected to meet on October 23 to finalize its itinerary.

In a report laid on the floor of the Parliament in February, the National Auditor had pointed out the lack of essentials, clothing and ration for the troops stationed at high places like Siachen and Ladakh.