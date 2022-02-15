The House of Representatives is aiming for a maximum of donations for political parties to one hundred thousand euros. This emerged from a debate this evening about the Political Parties Financing Act.











Generous donors will soon be allowed to donate a maximum of one hundred thousand euros to a political party. A majority of the House of Representatives wants to prevent rich people from buying influence. A majority of the House wants more openness, although the parties still differ about what is and what is no longer allowed.

The VVD is also in favor of maximizing one hundred thousand euros, said MP Ulysse Ellian. But foundations and associations should be allowed to exceed that amount: “That is a combination of several people.”

Ellian also wants the parties to disclose which person is giving a thousand euros or more. Until now, that was allowed to remain unknown up to an amount of 4500 euros. Even if persons within an association or foundation give a thousand euros or more, this must also be made public. As far as he is concerned, the core is that parties do not become dependent on a person. See also Angelo Buono wins 25 thousand euros but is not due: the reason - Curler

shortcut

However, left-wing parties fear that such a back door in the law will continue to exist to donate more money. “I want to prevent new shortcuts from someone giving 1.6 million through sixteen foundations,” says SP MP Renske Leijten.

In the last parliamentary elections, CDA, D66 and the Party for the Animals received large donations. For example, businessman Steven Schuurman donated a million to D66 and three and a half tons to the Party for the Animals. Entrepreneur Hans van der Wind donated more than a million to the CDA.

According to the Veling committee, there was still insufficient reason to maximize the donations in 2018, but that has changed after the last elections. Veling finds a donation of half a ton or a whole ton still defensible. The then party chairman Christianne van der Wal – now a minister in the fourth Rutte cabinet – already argued that there should be a maximum of one hundred thousand euros. See also This company gives trainees a compensation of 1700 euros per month

Abroad

The Veling Committee believes that donations from abroad should not be allowed. There is still discussion in the House as to whether this is allowed if a gift comes from a country within the European Union.

Local parties should also receive government subsidies. That too was one of the recommendations of the Veling Committee. Parties must also provide transparency at the local level, according to left-wing parties and the VVD. ,,That goes hand in hand”, says Elian.