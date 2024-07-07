Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/07/2024 – 17:38

The projection of a left-wing victory in the parliamentary elections this Sunday (7) in France was celebrated by leaders of the Lula government in the National Congress. Deputy José Guimarães, vice-president of the PT and leader of the government in the Chamber of Deputies, said that today’s election marks a “significant triumph” for the left-wing and center coalition in the European country.

“A significant triumph for the left-centre coalition, which came together to resist the advance of the far right. Led by influential figures such as [os jogadores de futebol] “With Mbappé and Rai, French voters have reaffirmed their commitment to democratic values, defending the country against neo-fascism. This union of the democratic world reflects a cohesive resistance against forces that threaten the pillars of the democratic rule of law,” he said on social media.

Related news:

The leader of Lula’s government in the National Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, also celebrated the victory of the left. “Vive la France! Vive la République! Vive la Democratie!” he posted on social media.

Federal deputy and Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Farming, Paulo Teixeira, highlighted that the French election prevented the far right from coming to power. “Let’s form a progressive government in France!”, he suggested.

PT president Gleisi Hoffmann also celebrated the victory on social media: